Presidential visit: Imo residents desert streets

Residents of Imo State today stayed indoors in compliance with the sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) following the resumed trial of the detained leader of freedom fighting organization IPOB by a Federal High Court Abuja.

This is even as President Muhammadu Buhari undertook a one-day working visit to the state during which he is expected to commission 3 signature projects executed by Governor Hope Uzodimma’s administration.

The projects are the 48klm Owerri/Orlu road, the 35klm phase face of the Owerri/Okigwe road and the renovated ultra-modern state House of Assembly complex.

The President whose Presidential jet touched the Sam Mbakwe International Air Port at exactly 10.46 is was relieved by Governor Hope Uzodimma, his Deputy Prof. Placide Njoku, members of the state executive council and those of the state House of Assembly, traditional rulers, heads of security agencies in the state as well as women and youth leaders.

The President shortly on arrival inspected a guard of honour mounted by a detachment of the Soldiers of 34 Artilar Brigade, while some cultural troops entertained him.

Expectedly the sit-at-home order forced vehicles, tricycles and motorcycles, off the roads just as markets, shops, filling stations, banks, artisans, and eatery joints all went on holiday giving the state a picture of a deserted settlement.

The entire streets and roads in Owerri and its environs were completely deserted with schools, motor parks, hotels and the State Secretariate under lock and key.

