Strike: TUC condemns FG’s approach, calls for action to end, reopen schools

The newly elected president of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), Comrade Festus Osifo, has called on the Federal Government to immediately resolve all lingering issues with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) without further delay.

Osifo, in a release made available to journalists in Abuja, said, “We strongly condemn the continuous disruption of academic calendar in public tertiary institutions and the condescending attitude of political office holders towards government-owned educational institutions.

“The clear ineptitude in this administration is becoming more worrisome, unfortunately there appears to be no end in sight, making the country a laughing stock in the comity of nations. Government must engage ASUU without further delay in constructive negotiations to find a lasting solution to their complaints.

“Education is one of the factors that influence the progress of any society but in our clime, it appears there is a deliberate effort to stifle the sector to keep the country perpetually in the dark and under-developed.”

He further noted that, “Nigerian politicians unfortunately, do not care because their children and wards school abroad. They arrogantly walk out of meetings called to resolve industrial issues and travel abroad to celebrate with their children on the day of graduation. This level of impunity will not be condoned anymore by the working people.

“The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria is in total support of the national protest, it is a just and patriotic cause. We will be strategising with the leadership of NLC and ASUU on how best to get the government to meet the demand of the university teachers.

“We wish to stress unequivocally that we are together with the university lecturers and their students in this struggle.”

We are convinced that an injury to one is an injury to all, as such, everything must be done to dispense with the impasse to avoid a situation where Congress might be compelled to take further drastic actions.”

