NLC launches information guide for reintegration of migrant workers in Nigeria

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has launched an information guide on returning and reintegration of migrants and migrant workers in Nigeria.

The event, which took place at NKC headquarters, Abuja, had in attendance the representatives of the Ministry Labour and Employment, the International Labour Organisation (ILO), and the community of trade unions.

Delivering his keynote speech, NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, said, “As all of us are aware, organised labour in Nigeria, led by the Nigerian Labour Congress, continues to promote the right of people to move freely and work in communities of their choice. This view is in line with the national aspiration of promoting the free movement of persons as the world has changed since the advent of development around the world, and we can see that there have been enhanced benefits that we have actually benefited from migrating around the world.

“We have also seen that the desire to move continues to increase globally. This is largely due to the fact that the world is witnessing a disproportionate disintegration of the benefit of globalisation, democracy and economic growth. The distribution and share of global prosperity are consistently skewed against the majority of the people. It is worse for women, migrants and other categories of indigent persons, especially youth that are also looking for greener pastures.”

He further said, “For Africa and Nigeria particularly, other structural challenges exacerbating this dilemma include but are not limited to mono economic production. There has been stagnation in the manufacturing line, because most of our industries are no longer functioning. We also have no technological advancement or utilisation and weak social protection provision because it has been said that in the case of Nigeria and Africa, we have less than 20 per cent social protection cover.

“In essence, there are growing factors causing people, especially young people, to contemplate and undertake desperate and dangerous migration journeys. However, we are also witnessing a situation where the forceful removal and deportation of migrants (noticeably in Europe and North America) and migrant workers (especially in the Middle East) are increasing.

“Equally interesting is the fact that several migrants and migrant workers are committing to returning, with some voluntarily ready to do so.”

He added, “What we need to do is to try to promote their safe return and also integration into our society. Unfortunately, it has been observed over time that several potential returnees find it difficult, frustrating and even traumatic to both successfully return and get reintegrated back at home.

“Therefore, we must continue to do everything possible to ensure that there are people who migrate to whatever location around the world. We should also be able to receive them back very successfully and they should be able to integrate into our system.

“One of the challenges encumbering this process has been identified as the dearth of handy and easy-to-understand-and-utilise pieces of information. This has made them susceptible to exploitation, vulnerability and, consequently, the unwillingness to return.

“The NLC recognises the human and labour rights of these persons, and considering that these migrants and migrant workers are potential members of the trade unions, therefore, the NLC sees the need to assist and support returning migrants and migrant workers to be readmitted and reintegrated home in comfort and dignity. This is why this information guide has been produced.

“The Trade Union Information Guide has been formulated to contribute to and complement the Standard Operating Procedures on Return and Reintegration already developed by the Federal Government. This is why these information guides have been produced with the support of the ILO, with the support of NACA and with the support of the Federal Minister of Labour, who are all here to participate in this launch.

“It is a workers-friendly guide that places migrant workers at the core and provides necessary links to facilitate an easy return and reintegration. We are confident that this information guide will serve as a qualitative contribution to ensuring a comfortable and dignified return and a successful readmission and reintegration of returning migrants and migrant workers in Nigeria.”

