Strengthening EFCC

Opinions
By Olusanya Anjorin
EFCC

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is the agency responsible for curbing economic crimes and hunting down money launderers. Its duties detail include investigation of cases involving money laundering, check forgery, check washing, counterfeit checks, non-sufficient funds checks, counterfeit credit cards, fraudulent use of credit cards, fraudulently possession of credit cards and suchlike. The agency was established in 2003, with pressure from Financial Action Task Force on Money Laundering (FATF) which mentioned Nigeria as one of 23 countries hampering the international community’s efforts to fight money laundering.  It was one of the most commendable agencies created by  former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration. Since then, the EFCC has fought corruption and partners with several agencies like the FBI, metropolitan Police, German Police, Canadian Police, USAID, DFID, the World Bank, among others. The cooperation of bilateral partners and foreign donors such as European Union also  aided the fight against corruption in Nigeria.

Corruption turned a hale and hearty economy into a pale economy as public office holders milked the system to deny millions of Nigerians access to the most basic health and education services. The fight against crimes in Nigeria has turned to a cyclical pattern of great and poor performance; when it seems it is making progress in the fight against corruption, the demons practically fight back and dent the image of the nation like a punched car. On President Muhammadu Buhari fighting corruption, Professor Lumumba, former director of the Kenya Anti-Corruption Commission, said, ‘No matter how good your idea is, it must be sold to others and they must buy into it. That is how you institutionalize the idea. You cannot be a lone warrior in this matter because the children of darkness hunt like a pack of wolves and they will devour you if you are alone,” in an interview with Sahara Reporters.

“When people have power in their hands, they feel that they are lords unto themselves and wield power arbitrarily, but when the table turns against them they feel that the hunter has become the hunted,” said an anonymous man, a photographer and public relations expert who resides in Ikeja, Lagos. But a question remains: has the hunter become the hunted truly? The sun was setting, yet the sky to the west was streaked with red and orange. That was on Monday, July 6 2020 when the former EfCC boss was detained and asked to account for the various alleged cases of official misconduct and financial irregularities leveled against him. Allegations were made by the Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Abubakar Malami, who demanded for the removal of the erstwhile acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, in a memo to President Muhammadu Buhari . One of the allegations involved the sum of N700 million meant for the training of the commission’s operatives. The training, it was gathered, had not been held. Also, springs of information further revealed that the 332 seized properties worth billions of naira were concealed. As it is, he must disprove the weighty allegations hanging around his neck like the sword of Damocles.

The EFCC should be strengthened, making it truly independent. I think the constant selection of the EFCC boss from among the serving policing officers within the Nigeria Police should be looked into. We also have capable hands among other sectors of the society that can head the agency. Magu was the chief investigator during Ribadu’s time, and his conviction rate was excellent. It is noteworthy to point out that he has successfully arraigned and prosecuted prominent political figures on corruption charges and recovered billions of dollars and hundreds of properties. There are so many theories surrounding Magu’s trial but one fact we can’t shy away from is that the former EFCC is not immune to being investigated, though he deserves fair hearing. It is good that an independent body has been set up to look into the aforementioned allegations. The panel must take an objective route.

The EFCC seems to be the only Nigerian government institution that barks and claws at the impunity enjoyed by the  corrupt and powerful political elite. Anti-corruption bodies like the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences (ICPC) and the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) must wake up and complement its efforts. They must fight all financial crimes that threaten the strategic, political and economic interests of Nigeria. It is an open secret that corruption and poor governance are key factors holding back Nigeria’s development, and until it is fought impartially, things will continue to look hopeless.

  • Anjorin writes in from Lagos.

 

 

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

THE ongoing investigative hearing into the allegations bordering on misappropriation of N81.5 billion by the management of Niger Delta  Development Commission (NDDC) was temporarily halted on Monday after the acting managing director of the commission, Professor Daniel Pondei fainted and was… Read Full Story
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 562 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, with national toll now put at 37,225… Read Full Story
The UK Government has entered partnerships with BioNtech/Pfizer and Valneva who are developing vaccines to protect against COVID-19. It has also secured early access to treatments containing COVID-19 neutralising antibodies from AstraZeneca, in order to treat those unable to receive vaccines, such as the… Read Full Story
Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio on Monday gave a vivid account of how successive managements of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded multi-trillion naira contracts through contract splitting, over-pricing of contracts and other fraudulent acts… Read Full Story
THE ongoing investigative hearing into the allegations bordering on misappropriation of N81.5 billion by the management of Niger Delta  Development Commission (NDDC) was temporarily halted on Monday after the acting managing director of the commission, Professor Daniel Pondei fainted and was… Read Full Story
Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state, on Monday, emerged the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the October 10, 2020 governorship election in the state… Read Full Story
AN official of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), Mrs Adeoluwa Karakaraye Faustina, has condemned the use of solar pumping system in the country… Read Full Story
The stretch of the fatalities occasioned by the emergence of the global coronavirus pandemic remains humanity’s most pressing burden. Today, the virus has left in its trail deaths, economic downward spiral, a wasteland of impoverishment, dead dreams or deferred aspirations and a litany of global grievances… Read Full Story
Nengi has emerged the winner of the first-ever Head of House challenge in the Big Brother Naija Lockdown edition. Today’s Head of House challenge was different from what you would usually expect. Biggie brought out a game that was like a BBNaija twist to the popular Snakes and Ladders game… Read Full Story
The former President of the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN), Mallam Ismaila Isa Funtua, is dead. He died in Abuja on Monday night. A close family friend told Tribune Online that he… Read Full Story
President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he received with deep sadness, on Monday evening, the information on the passing of his longtime friend and associate, Malam Isma’ila Isa Funtua, saying that his demise has created a huge gap as the deceased stood by him in politics… Read Full Story
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), with its breakaway faction led by its former Vice President, Comrade Joe Ajaero who left following the disagreement that characterized its 2015 National Delegate Conference and elections of new leadership… Read Full Story

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.

SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE

You might also like
Opinions

2023 and leadership crisis in Nigeria

Opinions

NDDC vs. NASS: Arm twisting as oversight function

Opinions

Hushpuppi and associates: The price of fraud

Opinions

Rape: A deadly phenomenon

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More