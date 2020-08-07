Stop the killings in Southern Kaduna ― ACF

The Arewa Consultative Forum(ACF) has called on both the federal and state governments to stop the killings in Kaduna.

The forum noted that it is always alarmed with the daily reports of killings in the area .

In a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of the forum, Emmanuel Yawe said,’ today, there are media reports, quoting the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) that 33 people mostly women and children were killed in raids carried out between Wednesday and Thursday.

“The raids were carried out in Chickum, Zangon Kataf and Kaura local government Areas.

“All the mentioned areas have been under a 24-hour curfew for the past 65 days.

“That an operation in breach of security could go on, on such a massive scare and such a long period is a serious indictment of our security system.

“Kaduna and indeed the whole of Nigeria are getting tired of assurances and promises from security agencies.

“These promises are made to be broken.

“The agencies will have to prove that they are equal to the task of stopping these senseless murders.

“For now, Nigerians may soon in desperation resort to self-help.

“Apart from the security agencies, the Kaduna and the Federal Governments must demonstrate the political will to stop the killings.

“For instance, the Kaduna state only recently set up a white paper committee to come up with a draft on reports the state government received from the committee that was set up to investigate the 1992 riots in Zangon Kataf. This does not show seriousness.

“Finally, the Arewa Consultative Forum believes that the people of the troubled Southern Kaduna, must irrespective of tribe and religion all come together and resolve to live together in peace.

“This trend of shedding innocent blood on a daily basis must stop.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Social Investment Fund: Reps Summon Adeosun, Ahmed, Farouq, Others Over N1.7trn Allocation

FORMER Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun and the incumbent Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, are expected to appear before the House of Representatives over N1.7 trillion appropriated for the implementation of National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) from 2016 to September 2019. Also expected to appear is the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq; incumbent and former permanent secretaries, desk officers involved in the implementation of the programmes in both ministries as well as the National Social Investment Office…Stop the killings in Southern Kaduna

PTF Extends Phase Two Eased Lockdown By Four Weeks

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has extended the current phase two eased lockdown by another four weeks. The phase started on June 1, 2020. The extension followed the approval of recommendations made by the PTF to President Muhammadu Buhari. The Chairman of the task force and Secretary to Federal Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, stated this at Thursday’s press briefing in Abuja. saying that there are however some amendments to the phase…Stop the killings in Southern Kaduna

SEE THE APPOINTMENT LETTER: Bauchi Governor Gets SA On Unmarried Women Affairs

In a resolve to monitor and regulate the activities of single ladies in the state, Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has appointed Balaraba Ibrahim as his Special Assistant (SA) on Unmarried Women Affairs. The appointment of the SA was contained in a letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mohammed Sabiu Baba copies of which was made available to journalists in Bauchi on Thursday…Stop the killings in Southern Kaduna