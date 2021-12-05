State governors responsible for decline in LGs administration ― NULGE

The National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has said that governors of the 36 states in the federation were responsible for the general decline in local government administration in the country

This was disclosed by the President of NULGE in Ogun State, Comrade Ayuba Olatunji, at a press conference to herald the maiden edition of NULGE week in the state, over the weekend, that state governors have deprived the council areas for performing its primary responsibilities.

He submitted that the bulk of the allocation meant for the LGs have been cornered by the governors, while they release the paltry sum of monies to the council areas to work with.

He described claims by the state governors that they often augment the income of their respective local governments for them to meet up their monthly financial obligations, as a mere political statement.

Olatunji, therefore, stressed the need for the National Assembly to expedite action on the recent debate to grant local government autonomy and the transmission of same to State Houses of Assembly for their two-third assent.

He explained that the state governments have completely taken away from the LGs the mandate to collect mobile advertisement; issuing of some certain licences among others to generate revenue and be able to perform optimally.

The NULGE boss appealed to the state governments to respect and adhere strictly to the constitutional provisions on local government and the Supreme Court judgement on funding of primary education and remitting 10 per cent of the state government’s IGR to the joint account, pending the granting of autonomy for LGs.

