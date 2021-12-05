Dowen College: Police to receive 4 boys allegedly mentioned by Sylvester on Monday

The Lagos State Police Command will meet for the first time on Monday with the four students of Dowen College Lekki, Lagos allegedly mentioned in the death of the 12-year-old Sylvester Oromoni.

The four students were those the late student was said to have beaten him in a bid to coerce him into cultism, an allegation which the school had dismissed as untrue.

The police meeting will serve as the official commencement of investigations to unravel the circumstances leading to the death of the boy.

Sources, who made this disclosure to Tribune Online on Sunday, said the school had provided the details of the four boys including home addresses and phone numbers of their parents to the Police to aid the proper investigation.

It would be recalled that the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, in a statement titled ‘Investigation Into The Death Of Sylvester Oromoni Of Dowen College, Lekki, Ongoing’ signed by the state police Public Relations Officer, Adekunle Ajisebutu, assured the family of the deceased boy and the public that the outcome of police investigation would be made public, even as the investigations are ongoing.

The statement partly read, “While a diligent investigation is ongoing, members of the public are advised against taking the law into their own hands. They are also enjoined to refrain from comments that could jeopardize the investigation.

“The Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, while commiserating with the bereaved family, has equally assured that the outcome of police investigation would be made public in due course.”

