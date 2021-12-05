NHP application: FG warns against use of invalid documents

The Federal Government (FG) has warned applicants for the National Housing Programme against the use of invalid documents.

It advised applicants to ensure strict compliance with the requirements by uploading complete and only valid documents on the portal.

In a statement issued by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Mrs Boade Akinola, Ministry of Works and Housing at the weekend, stressed the requirements for registration to include passport photograph, current certified Tax Clearance/Payment Slip and means of Identification such as current National I.D, Drivers licences, International passport and Voter Card as well as letter of first appointment and Gazette of confirmation of appointment (for Public Servants).

The Ministry explained the reasons why some applications are not successful to include; not having a current Tax Clearance Certificate, evidence of Tax Clearance, no Pay Slip, non-submission of Memorandum of Acceptance (MOA), incomplete or inconsistent documents and not having valid means of Identification or submission of expired one.

However, it assured that all prospective applicants who complied with all the registration requirements will have a hitch-free subscription and successful applicants for the homes will be notified via the e-mail addresses they supplied.

Alternatively, it said applicants can log in to their profile to check the status of their application.

The Ministry had recently launched an online Web-Portal: https://nhp.worksandhousing,gov.ng for the sales of the completed houses across some states of the federation and the online sales is ongoing.

The National Housing Programme (NHP) is a Federal Government of Nigeria’s development agenda for addressing Housing needs.

The programme commenced in the year 2016 in 34 States and the FCT.

Following approval by the Federal Executive Council, the completed housing units all over the country are to be sold to low and medium-income groups through mortgage and Rent-to-Own subscription windows

With the unveiling of the portal, Nigerians can now apply for the houses in the 34 states and FCT of the country by paying a Non-Refundable application fee of N10, 000.00 (Ten Thousand Naira) only through Remita.

