Start-up Act: Buhari-led council to end harassment of youth with laptops ― Pantami

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, has assured that with the signing of the Start-up Bill 2022 into law by President Muhammadu Buhari, the Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship Council chaired by the President will put an end to the nationwide harassment of innovative youths carrying laptop computers.

Briefing correspondents after the signing ceremony at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Thursday, he said rather than the Minister lobbying law enforcement agencies to stop the act, the chairman of the council only needs to give a directive and it will be obeyed by those who misconstrue them for internet fraudsters.

Recall that many young Nigerians have complained about being harassed by security personnel for bearing laptop computers and branded internet fraudsters.

A situation, which among others, led to the recent EndSARS protest against police harassment.

Pantami revealed that the government has set up a N10 billion Investment Fund for young innovators along with provision for incentives and tax holidays to encourage local innovators.

Details later…

