Stakeholders task FG, others on educational growth

Stakeholders in the education sector have drawn the attention of the government at all levels to the increasing rate of reported cases of cultism and other vices among primary and secondary school pupils in the country.

They noted with grave concern the dwindling standard of education in the country.

This was their position at a press conference heralding the 40th Anniversary of BARAKAAT school, Ibadan.

Malam Ara Aderinoye, in his address, submitted that parents have critical roles to play in addressing the situation.

He added that BARAKAAT, right from the beginning, inculcated discipline in the pupils of the school.

Aderinoye also stated that religion plays a critical role in character moulding.

According to him, BARAKAAT in the past 40 years has produced notable dignitaries in all the fields of human endeavour.

“One of us who is now a Professor at the Obafemi Awolowo University will be celebrated during a weeklong activity marking our 40th anniversary.

The objective of the anniversary, according to him, includes highlighting 40 years of BARAKAAT – an impact on education through its provision of a solid foundation for its pupils, as exemplified in the attachment of the rank of a professor.

Also, to acknowledge the founders and stakeholders, the distinguished alumni, as well as the various supporters of the school.