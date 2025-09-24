NSCDC deploys 500 personnel for Oba Ladoja’s coronation

In order to ensure security and safety, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Oyo State Command, has deployed 500 personnel for the coronation of Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The coronation, scheduled for Friday, will hold at Mapo Hall, Ibadan, with a grand reception at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium.

The NSCDC Public Relations Officer, SC Samuel Opebiyi, stated in a press release that the deployment will encompass all activities and events associated with the coronation, commencing on October 3, 2025.

Opebiyi stated further that the deployment, directed by the Commandant General of the NSCDC, Prof. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, aimed to maintain law and order, protect lives and property, and ensure a peaceful celebration throughout the week-long coronation activities.

“The personnel, drawn from specialised units including the Armed Squad, Counter-Terrorist Unit, and Intelligence and Investigation Department, will provide comprehensive security coverage across key event venues, including Mapo Hall, Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Olubadan Palace, and other strategic locations in Ibadanland.

“The State Commandant, Commandant Augustine Padonu, said that our personnel are strategically positioned to secure all venues and routes associated with the coronation events, including the Cultural Fiesta, Coronation Lecture, Coronation Exercise, and Thanksgiving Service.

“We are working in synergy with other security agencies to ensure a hitch-free ceremony that reflects the cultural grandeur of Ibadanland,” Opebiyi said in the statement.

He added that the NSCDC has also implemented advanced crowd control measures, traffic management plans, and surveillance operations to mitigate potential risks during the high-profile event.

Expected to be in attendance at the event are dignitaries, including His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Oyo State governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde; top government functionaries, traditional rulers, and other notable leaders from across Nigeria.

NSCDC urged all attendees and residents to cooperate with security operatives, adhere to safety protocols, and report any suspicious activities promptly.