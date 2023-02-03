By Saheed Salawu

THE Awise of Onigbongbo, Oba Oluwasegun Adeniyi and a member of Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), Dr Abayomi Finnih, have urged residents of the Ikeja Division of Lagos State to vote massively for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Lagos West Senatorial District candidate, Dr Idiat Adebule.

The duo spoke on Thursday at a stakeholders’ meeting in Ikeja as part of Adebule’s campaign tour of the various local government areas.

They also canvassed votes for APC presidential candidate, Senator Bola Tinubu; the re-election of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; House of Representatives candidate, James Faleke and House of Assembly candidates.

Oba Adeniyi described Adebule and others’ projects as his project.

“We are happy to be here today. This is our project. We are in this together. APC has done well for the state. Let’s vote for all APC candidates. All of you in Ikeja Constituency should vote en masse for them,” he said.

Dr Finnih, the Baasegun of Lagos, described Adebule as a cerebral person and loyal party member.

He said: “We brought Adebule to our area to celebrate her because we believe that her election is a done deal. I have a lot of respect for you (Adebule). This is borne out of our relationship at GAC meetings. You always stand by the party whenever there is a crisis. You stood by the party during trouble period. You are not just a learned personality, you also exhibit respect.”

He described the former Lagos State deputy governor as an authority in the area of education with facts and figures at her fingertips.

Dr Finnih said reports reaching him from the councils Adebule had visited so far showed that she is the choice of the people.

“The elders and monarchs are assuring you of their votes,” he said.





The elder statesman urged the gathering to get their permanent voter cards (PVCs), saying the forthcoming election must be seen to be free and fair and without violence.

“For us,” he said, “victory is assured.”

Dr Adebule said she was ready to serve and give the senatorial district a worthy representation with integrity.

According to her, providing excellent legislative interventions is her desire.

“We will give opportunity for meetings like this to ensure feedback from our fellow constituents. Our priority is to carry along the women, the elderly and youths in policy formulation. We will deepen social and economic interventions. I crave your support and prayers to achieve them,” she said.

According to her, a vote for the APC is a vote for the betterment of the country.

She thanked the party members for their support.

Adebule urged the gathering to vote en masse for Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu and all candidates of the party.