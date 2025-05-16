SSUCOEN decries delay in workers’ salary, highlights other issues

The Senior Staff Union in Colleges of Education, Nigeria (SSUCOEN), has decried the delay in payment of workers’ salary caused by the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS).

The conference, held at the Federal College of Education, Oyo, from May 4 to 9, 2025, brought together delegates from across Nigeria to deliberate on pressing issues affecting the Colleges of Education sub-sector.

In a strongly worded communiqué signed by the National President, Comrade (Chief) Danladi Ali Msheliza, and the National Secretary, Comrade Nwenyi Leo Isioma, SSUCOEN laid bare the grievances of its members and outlined critical demands.

The union called for reforms and immediate government intervention in key areas affecting tertiary education workers and institutions.

“The Union strongly frowns at the unjustifiable, indefensible, inexcusable, and unwarranted challenges that have been experienced since the commencement of salary payments through the GIFMIS platform,” the communiqué read.

“Staff salaries are being severely delayed, and remittances of third-party deductions are made haphazardly, suffering prolonged delays.”

Delegates also highlighted the platform’s failure to accommodate allowances such as PAA/PNA, Overtime, and Shift Duty, especially for staff outside the CONHESS and CONMESS categories.

They demanded an immediate overhaul of the system to prevent further hardship.

While acknowledging the Federal Government’s appropriation of N150 billion to public tertiary institutions, SSUCOEN urged that the funds be disbursed without further delay to cushion the effects of inflation and enable institutions to address urgent needs.

“The Federal Government is further called upon to expedite the release of the N150 billion Intervention Fund to circumvent inflationary pressures on the value of the funds and ensure the timely delivery of the intended objectives,” the communiqué stated.

Delegates decried the Federal Government’s delay in paying various salary arrears, including minimum wage arrears, the 25% and 35% salary increment arrears, wage award arrears, and promotion arrears.

“The Union equally disagrees with the idea of staggered payment, as it is not in the best interest of workers,” the statement emphasized.

Reiterating a long-standing demand, the union urged TETFund to extend staff training and development sponsorships to senior non-teaching staff, especially those in the bursary, registry, and health units.

“It is now a requirement for senior non-teaching staff to possess postgraduate degrees and other professional certifications.

“Therefore, the approval of sponsorship for further studies is very critical and crucial,” the communiqué stated.

SSUCOEN also called on state governments to domesticate the 2023 Colleges of Education Act, particularly its provisions on the dual mandate (NCE and B.Ed. programs) and the 65-year retirement age, warning against the inconsistencies that marred the implementation of similar federal policies in the past.

The conference further emphasised the chronic underfunding of education and urged the government to increase the education budget in line with the UNESCO benchmark.

“Deliberate actions should be taken toward the development and payment of attractive allowances to workers in teacher training institutions to attract high-fliers to the profession,” it stated.

SSUCOEN reaffirmed its commitment to working with the government and other stakeholders to strengthen the education sector.

“The Union will continue to advocate for policies that promote quality teacher education, enhance staff welfare, and guarantee a secure and conducive environment for teaching, learning, and administrative functions,” the communiqué affirmed.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE