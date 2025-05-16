Osun: APC chieftain welcomes Rep Wole Oke to party

… emphasises commitment to building a stronger future

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Olorunda Local Government, Dr Romeo Abdul Rasheed Muideen has welcomed the lawmaker representing Ijesa North Federal Constituency into the party.

This significant transition took place in Abuja on Thursday during the National Assembly plenary session, where Oke officially decamped to the APC, signalling a new chapter in his political journey.

Recall that Oke, who is a six-term lawmaker, had announced his defection from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), but officially announced his defection in the National Assembly on Thursday.

Muideen, who is also the Managing Director of Savewell Home and a well-known real estate expert, however, expressed his enthusiasm over Oke’s decision to join the APC.

He further added that Oke’s addition to the APC is anticipated to boost the party’s initiatives and renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu aimed at fostering development and improving the lives of his constituents in Ijesa North and beyond

He said, “We are delighted to welcome Hon. Wole Oke into our progressive family. Together, we will build a stronger future for our people. His wealth of experience, unwavering commitment to public service, and deep understanding of legislative processes will be invaluable assets to our party.”

According to him, the event marks a significant milestone for the APC in Osun State as it aims to strengthen its influence and capabilities by integrating experienced leaders like Oke.

“As the APC continues to grow and evolve, members look forward to collaborative efforts that will ensure a brighter and more prosperous future for all citizens,” he said.

