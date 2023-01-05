Speculations cannot deter me from supporting my preferred candidate — Wike

“Now, we that our mother is not from here, we are doing something to help your maternal home”

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike says no amount of speculation and unprofitable media talks by people who cannot mobilise 25 votes will make him change his mind on the presidential candidate to support.

Governor Wike spoke at Egbeda Community while flagging off the construction of Akpabu-Egbeda-Omoku Link Road in Emohua Local Government Area on Wednesday.

The governor said there was already so much political work to be done and such people instead of embarking on ensuring political footwork, they are delighting themselves in abusing leaders of the party.

Such behaviour, Governor Wike noted, has dire political consequences because they would pay in bitter tears when the reality of their political loss stares them in the face eventually.

“If anybody like, say what you want to say that I am working for so and so person, it’s their business, say that I am not working for so and so person, it’s their business.

“That will not make me change my mind about where we are heading to. Do you understand me? So, if they like, they can make speculation. After all, that is why the word, speculation is there.

“Some of them who do not have 25 votes are busy abusing leaders. When you have finished abusing leaders (us), you will pay.”

The Governor stated that he and his team were already on ground and in the political field talking to the people and soliciting their votes.

They are doing so, governor Wike insisted, because it is now well established that only those who bring development projects are qualified to reap the votes of the electorate.

“We are here talking to our people, they are there in radio stations and television houses. We are here talking to our people. When you are finished, by that time, it’ll be too late.”





Wike told the electorate to be bold to ask such politicians when they come to them, “what did you bring for us? You come with empty hand, you will go with empty hand. You come with project, we give you votes. You come with promises, we give you promises”.

The Rivers State governor thanked the people of Egbeda community for their support to his administration since 2015.

He informed that he had long promised one of their sons, David Omereji, to bring democratic dividend to his community.

The Akpabu-Egbeda-Elele- Omoku link road being flagged off, he said, is one of such promises.

But he noted as sad that the former governor of Rivers, Rotimi Amaechi, whose mother hails from Egbeda Community would describe the project as not necessary and a waste of resources.