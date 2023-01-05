SDP appoints Okunnu-Lamidi as campaign deputy DG

“I join this campaign to help in correcting the existing state of affairs built to…”

With the 2023 general elections drawing nearer, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has published its Presidential Campaign Council list.

The National Working Committee (NWC) in the recently unveiled list of approved National Campaign Members has alongside top party chieftains appointed former Presidential aspirant, Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi (KOL) as Deputy Director General, Presidential Campaigns of the Council.

According to the official statement by the party, signed by Dr Olu Agunloye, SDP National Secretary, “the novel and innovative Complementing National Campaign Structure adopted by the Social Democratic Party is to ensure maximum productive engagement with the electorates in order to optimise the chances of multiple electoral success to restore justice, peace and prosperity to our dear country under SDP Governments.”

It would be remembered that Okunnu-Lamidi, having contested at the 2022 presidential primaries has remained steadfast in the party with a resolve to play an active role in the revitalization of Nigeria’s reform agenda.

The humanitarian and CEO of Slice Media Solutions also champions Water Relief NG; an outreach program aimed at providing drinkable water to disenfranchised communities had maintained that she would support Prince Adewole Adebayo, who emerged as the party’s Presidential flag bearer.

Okunnu-Lamidi who never shies away from ideological politics now joins the campaign. Her plan is to position and assist the party to victory. She is bringing to bear her skills, experience, and structures to promote the cause.

She said, “The recent appointments of Social Democratic Party Presidential Campaign show competence of the campaign and its poise for victory.

“I will work diligently to execute the mandate of our party and the zealous mission of our candidate to protect the most vulnerable members of our communities, to bring opportunity and security and to restore dignity, freedom, peace, and unity.”

Continuing, she applauded the decisions of the NWC saying, “I am immensely grateful for the high confidence the NWC of our great SDP demonstrated in me with this critical appointment as Deputy Director General of our winning Presidential campaign.





“I am honoured by the opportunity to serve our nation and the SDP in the mission to reinstate the honor of our peoples and the seemingly elusive promise of our nationhood. I have never been more hopeful about Nigeria.

“I believe in Nigeria’s promise, in the drive and energy of our peoples, their sterling character and unbreakable resilience, their faith in themselves and in the unlimited talents with which the Almighty has endowed us.

“I join this campaign to help in correcting the existing state of affairs built to dash the hopes of our people. I am bound to honour the trust that has been reposed in me with diligence, and the same high character and sense of responsibility that is exemplified by our candidate and the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria: Prince Adewole Adebayo.”

On the 2023 elections, KOL further calls on members of the political class to become alive to their duties.

“Our campaign is to meet the mandate of an electorate which is eager for practical reforms in our economy, security and governance, which will consolidate our energy and talents and redirect the course of our nation’s history.

“We cannot dine and dance like the first-class passengers on the ill-fated SS Titanic who, cocooned in comfort, deluded themselves that the dangers of a sinking ship would afflict only the weak and the poor.