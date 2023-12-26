The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, has condemned in totality the attacks on communities within Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State on Christmas Eve.

Speaker Abbas, who described the attack as barbaric and heinous, said the deaths were “too many,” especially at this time.

He noted with concern the trend of attacks by gunmen, bandits and other criminals, who kill innocent Nigerians.

The Speaker urged the Security and Intelligence Agencies to forestall further loss of lives and property on the Plateau and other parts of the country.

He also charged all the Security Agencies to go after the perpetrators of the dastardly act, apprehend and prosecute them.

“Nigeria has recorded too many losses of lives and property under attacks, and this trend must stop forthwith,” Speaker Abbas stated.

The Speaker, while commiserating with the people and the Government of Plateau State, prayed for the repose of the souls of those who were killed, and comfort for their families.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE