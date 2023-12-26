The All Progressives Congress (APC), Kano State chapter, has raised the alarm over an alleged plot by the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) led administration to misappropriate the funds of the local councils in the North West state.

Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, Chairman Kano State APC, in a statement on Tuesday, urged commercial banks to halt the process of clearing the release of the funds on the eve of the Supreme Court pronouncement on the Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf’s petition before the apex court.

A five-member panel of the Supreme Court headed by John Okoro had on December 20, after hearing the appeal filed before it by the NNPP challenging the nullification of Governor Yusuf’s victory by the Court of Appeal, disclosed that a date for its judgement would be communicated to both parties.

However, trqhe APC in the statement cautioned banks to be wary of release of the fund based on what it called the NNPP’s administration unreliability.

Abbas said the APC in Kano has gotten a copy of the letter of conveyance of approval from the Ministry for Local Government directing the 44 local councils to release the sum of N101,655,000.38 million and N3,607,370,858.00 million each for the construction of Dan’Agundi and Tal’udu Interchanges respectively.

Abbas pointed out that the approval letter, which was sent to all council’s chairmen, copied to the Auditor-General, local government audit and all zonal inspectors of the ministry, was for the contribution of the councils to the projects.

The Party Chairman noted that just on Friday, the government removed and posted new Directors of Personnel Management (DPMs) and treasurers to ensure that there are no hitches in muscling the local councils through the embezzlement of their funds.

He stated that the decision to embark on such projects at this time has come under attack even by people within the NNPP’s fold and called on the government to reconsider it in the interest of the development of Kano state.

