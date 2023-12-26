Ahead of the Ebonyi South senatorial zone re-run slated for February 6th, the state chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has zoned the position to the Onicha local government area.

The party, in a communiqué signed by state chairman Stanley Okoro-Emegha and 17 state working committees, disclosed this on Tuesday following the resignation of Senator David Umahi from the 10th Senate for an appointment as the current Minister of Works.

According to the party, the zoning was in the interest of justice, equity, and fairness, as Onicha local government remains the only council area without any political position.

The statement reads, ” The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), pursuant to the relevant provisions of our laws, and the President of the Senate declared the seat of Sen. David Nweze Umahi vacant, owing to his resignation from the 10th Senate for an appointment as the current Minister of Works.

” The said position resigned by Sen. David Nweze Umahi belongs to the All Progressives Congress, Ebonyi South Senatorial District.

” Nature abhors a vacuum; hence, the need to replace the vacant position by the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ebonyi South Senatorial District.

” The leader of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ebonyi State, is His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Bldr. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru.

” The leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Ebonyi State, having exemplified himself in leadership embodied in equity, justice, and fairness, and such leadership prowess worth’s following and emulation.

” Going by the current distribution of political positions in Ebonyi South Zone, it is only Onicha LGA that has no exalted or juicy political position of honour, unlike the other LGAs of the Zone, which have the following positions:

I) Afikpo North LGA—Deputy Governor and House of Representatives.

II) Edda LGA— APC State Party Chairman

III) Ivo LGA—House of Representatives.

IV) Ohaozara LGA—Minister, INEC REC, and SSA to Mr. President.

V) Onicha LGA—none.

” It is in the interest of justice, equity, and fairness, as envisaged by the leader of our great party, that the vacant seat of Ebonyi South Senatorial District be zoned to Onicha LGA of Ebonyi State.

” The State Working Committee (SWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ebonyi State, is in total alignment with the decisions of the Executive Governor of Ebonyi State, Rt. Hon. Bldr. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, in ensuring that equity, justice, and fairness are the cornerstones of these administrative principles.

” The State Working Committee (SWC) of APC, Ebonyi State, is in tandem with the leader’s philosophy in ensuring peace and peaceful coexistence in all nooks and crannies in Ebonyi State.”.

The SWC also aligns its support with Governor Francis Nwifuru’s decision to zone the position in the Onicha local government area.

“That in the interest of justice, equity, and fairness characterised by Rt Hon. Bldr. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru’s APC-led government, the vacant Ebonyi South Senatorial position be zoned to Onicha LGA of Ebonyi State.

” That the State Working Committee of All Progressives Congress (APC), Ebonyi State, is in unalloyed support and solidarity with the Executive Governor of Ebonyi State in all his people-oriented decisions in ensuring equity and justice prevail in all spheres of Ebonyi.”

Recall that Governor Francis Nwifuru on Friday zoned the position to the Onicha local government for fairness and equity, but his younger brother, Minister for Works Austin Umahi, yesterday vowed to contest the position.

According to him, he is the most qualified content creator. He then challenged other aspirants to present themselves for people to make their choice.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Primate Ayodele releases 91-page prophecy for 2024

The leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has released his prophecies for 2024 as it is…

NIMC issues new guidelines for date of birth modification

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has issued new guidelines for the modification of…

Sen Natasha spreads Christmas cheer with generous palliatives in Kogi Central

In commemoration of Christmas and New Year celebrations, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (Kogi Central), has put smiles on…

Five Nigerian musicians who had the biggest hit songs in 2023

Nigeria’s music industry had a remarkable year, with talented singers and hit songs making…

History will judge me, I gave Nigeria my best as ‘president,’ IBB declares

Former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida (IBB) has said history will judge him as leader of the country for…

Anthony Joshua beats Otto Wallin in five rounds

Anthony Joshua delivered one of his best displays in recent memory with an impressive stoppage of Otto Wallin in…