‘Spaceballs’ sequel: Lewis Pullman in talks to join father, Bill Pullman in Sci-Fi comedy return

Lewis Pullman is in negotiations to join the cast of the long-awaited Spaceballs sequel, potentially reuniting on screen with his father, Bill Pullman, who starred in the original 1987 Mel Brooks cult classic as the swashbuckling Lone Starr.

This marks a full-circle moment for Lewis, who began his acting career nearly a decade ago opposite his father in The Ballad of Lefty Brown. Since then, he has built a strong resume with roles in Top Gun: Maverick, Marvel’s Thunderbolts, and the series Lessons in Chemistry, which earned him an Emmy nomination.

Amazon MGM Studios is backing the sequel and plans a theatrical release in 2027. The project is being directed by Josh Greenbaum from a script by Benji Samit, Dan Hernandez, and Josh Gad — the latter also starring alongside Keke Palmer. Mel Brooks returns in his role as Yogurt.

Sources say Lewis Pullman will play “Starburst,” the son of Lone Starr and Princess Vespa (Daphne Zuniga), with Keke Palmer portraying a new character named “Destiny.” Both characters, along with Gad’s, will serve as the film’s central trio. Rick Moranis and Daphne Zuniga are also expected to reprise their roles.

The film is being described — in a tongue-in-cheek fashion — as “A Non-Prequel Non-Reboot Sequel Part Two, but with Reboot Elements Franchise Expansion Film,” though plot details remain tightly under wraps.

Behind the scenes, Brian Grazer and Jeb Brody of Imagine Entertainment are producing, along with Brooks, Gad, and Greenbaum. Executive producers include Kevin Slater, Adam Merims, Benji Samit, and Dan Hernandez.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter recently, Lewis Pullman said: For a long time, I was like, ‘I’m gonna do this on my own’ and was very stubborn, and I’m so glad that I got over whatever that was because now it’s such a gift to be able to share different experiences with my dad and get advice from him.

The original Spaceballs, a parody of Star Wars and other science fiction blockbusters, remains a cult favorite nearly 40 years after its release.

(The Hollywood Reporter)