Democracy Day: Kudirat, Ige, Saro-Wiwa, Rewane,134 others get national honours

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday addressed what looked like a maiden State of the Union address when he attended a joint session of the National Assembly in commemoration of 32 years of the annulment of June 12, 1993 election, and 26 unbroken years of democracy in Nigeria.

The president, who spoke on a wide range of issues at the sitting held inside the chambers of the House of Representatives, announced national honours in memory of June 12 heroine and wife of the late winner of the election, the late Kudirat Abiola, former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chief Bola Ige, the assassinated leader of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), Pa Alfred Rewane as well as the leader of the Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People, (MOSOP), Ken Saro-Wiwa and the Ogoni nine, who were executed by the regime of the late General Sani Abacha and eight others also executed by Abacha and 134 others.

The list spans posthumous honours awarded to leaders of NADECO, media chiefs and pro-democracy activists and Nigerians who partook in the struggle against military rule.

The president also used the occasion to dispel what he called a “terrible rumour” about his party planning to turn Nigeria to a one-party state.

He said that the nation must accept the number and diversity of its political parties “just as we welcome and embrace the diversity of our population,” adding that no effort must be made to eliminate political competition, as according to him, that competition is salutary to the national well-being.

He said: “At this point, I plead for your indulgence so that I may put a terrible rumour to bed. To those who ring the alarm that the APC is intent on a one-party state, I offer you a most personal promise. While your alarm may be as a result of your panic, it rings in error.

“At no time in the past, nor any instance in the present, and at no future juncture shall I view the notion of a one-party state as good for Nigeria. I have never attempted to alter any political party registration with INEC. Equally, my friends, we cannot blame anybody seeking to bail out of a sinking ship even without a life jacket. A one-party state is not in the offing. Nor should it ever be.”

According to him, his personal political history would not allow him to advocate a one-party state. He said: “In 2003, when the then-governing party tried to sweep the nation clean of political opposition through plot and manipulation, I was the last of the progressive governors standing in my region.”

He said that while it was not his intention to turn the country to a one-party state, he would not be moved seeing the opposition parties in disarray.

He said: “Political parties fearful of members leaving may be better served by examining their internal processes and affairs rather than fearfully conjuring up demons that do not exist. For me, I would say try your best to put your house in order. I will not help you do so. It is, indeed, a pleasure to witness you in such disarray.”

He also stated that his party would, however, be guilty of “political malpractice” if it closed its doors to those who wish to defect from the other parties, using the opportunity to welcome those he regarded as the party’s newest members including the governors of Delta and AkwaIbom States as well as their National Assembly members.

President rolls out economic indices

The president also reeled out some of the socioeconomic achievements recorded during the past two years of his administration. He said: “Upon assuming office, my team and I moved to reform our ailing economy. We introduced fundamental reforms to correct structural imbalances that prevented maximum growth.

“We are already seeing results. GDP grew by 3.4 per cent in 2024, with Q4 hitting 4.6 per cent, the highest quarter of growth in over a decade. Inflation is easing gradually, steadying the price of food staples like rice and beans.

“Our net foreign reserves have increased fivefold, and the Naira exchange rate has stabilised. Our balance of payments position is positive; our sovereign credit rating is improving as we continue to promote oil and non-oil exports. States now do not need to go about borrowing to pay salaries.

“In less than one year, over one hundred thousand Nigerians, including 35,000 civil servants, have benefited from affordable consumer credit through the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP), enabling them to purchase vehicles, light up and improve their homes and purchase life essentials. This July, we will launch a bold new initiative to empower four hundred thousand young Nigerians, including youth corps members with consumer credit.

“We are committed to giving more opportunities to young people through job creation and skills development. Through such programs as NELFUND, we are investing in education, vocational training, apprenticeships, and internships to ensure our youth are job-ready and future-ready.

“In addition, we have embarked on an ambitious project to lay fibre optic cables across the nation, a transformative step toward bridging the digital divide and fostering greater connectivity.

“This initiative promises not only to enhance the speed and reliability of internet access but also to revolutionize how businesses operate, how students learn, and how communities stay connected.

“By extending this critical infrastructure, we are empowering entrepreneurs, enabling digital education, and providing the tools for our youth to compete in a globalized world.”

He said that the Nigeria First policy introduced by his administration would further enhance progress as the administration consolidates market-driven growth.

He said that the improved economic performance recorded by his administration is encouraging, adding that it validates the soundness the policies and measures.

He said: “Our medium-term growth target remains an economy growing at a 7-per-cent clip with a stronger manufacturing base. We must learn to produce and grow most of our food and we are on the path to achieving food sovereignty.

“These and other reforms have placed the economy on a more rational footing where critical decisions regarding large-scale investment can now be made.”

He also urged the legislature to join him in churning out laws that would consolidate the gains. He said: “I ask you, the legislature, to join me as we enter the second half of our term to put forth innovative legislation that further encourages industrial development and job creation in our urban centres while also drafting laws that improve food security and production.

He commended the lawmakers for the detailed assignment carried out on the Tax Reform Package, declaring: “I am deeply grateful to both chambers for your thorough consideration and deliberation of these bills, and I look forward to signing them into law soon.”

On national security

The president said that national security is the foundation of peace and progress, adding that his administration has intensified security operations to reclaim communities from criminals and terrorists.

He stated: “We are better at coordinating intelligence, and inter-agency cooperation has improved. Our highways are safer, and we invest in technology and training to secure every inch of this country.

“Let us take this opportunity to thank the men and women of our Armed Forces for their bravery in service of the nation. Their selfless dedication to protecting our sovereignty and ensuring the safety of citizens should serve as an inspiration to us all.

“As we celebrate the progress of our democracy, we must not forget the pivotal role they play in safeguarding our freedoms. For their courage and commitment, they deserve not only our gratitude but also our continued support, prayers and recognition.”

“Fellow compatriots, our achievements are not the work of one man. They are the result of a collective effort to make possible the Nigerian Dream. Yet, the journey is not over. We must work even harder to translate broad macroeconomic gains into tangible improvements in the lives of ordinary Nigerians. We must stay the course, reject cynicism, and believe Nigeria can and will rise again.

“As we mark a twenty-sixth year of unbroken democracy, it is right to honour those who have made sacrifices in the past, braving all the odds and the guns to ensure we have a regime of democracy in our country,” President Tinubu noted.

June 12, a dedication to those who bled, died for us —Akpabio

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, who also spoke on the occasion, said that the celebration of June 12 should be in honour of all Nigerians who bled and died while fighting for democracy in the country.

He said: “So, as we mark this day, let us remember those who bled so we could vote. Those who took risks so we could speak.Those who were buried so that freedom might rise. Let us also pay tribute to all those who played pivotal roles in Nigeria’s democratic transition.

“Today, we gather not to mourn injustice, but to honour resilience. We observe not the triumph of politicians, but the enduring faith of the Nigerian people in democracy—a faith that survived betrayal, braved teargas, defied armoured tanks, endured silence, and still chose the ballot over the bullet.

“On June 12, 1993, the torch of the long march to freedom was lit. Nigerians stood up to say: ‘Our voice matters. Our vote counts.’

“However, the light was extinguished on June 24, 1993, when a terse statement declared that the will of the Nigerian people—freely expressed in the historic June 12 Presidential Election—had been annulled. Tears, rage, and hope poured into the streets.”

He added: “The intro of Chief Moshood Abiola campaign song captured the spirit of that day: ‘Nigeria on the march again.’ Indeed, Nigeria was on the march—towards democracy. But that cruel announcement turned the march for democracy into a march for justice.”

The president equally conferred posthumous national honours on Ken Saro-Wiwa (CON), the leader of the Ogoni Nine and eight others who were sentenced to death and executed by the Abacha regime in 1995, including Saturday Dobee (OON), Nordu Eawo (OON), Daniel Gbooko (OON), Paul Levera (OON), Felix Nuate (OON), BariborBera (OON), Barinem Kiobel (OON), and John Kpuine (OON). He also exercised his powers under the prerogative of mercy to grant them a full pardon.

The President also decorated the presiding officers of the National Assembly with awards that had earlier been announced. The awardees include Senate President Godswill Obot Akpabio (GCON), Speaker Tajudeen Abbas (GCON), Deputy Senate President Jibrin Ibrahim Barau (CFR) and the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Benjamin Okezie Kalu (CFR).

Speaker Abbas demands action on power sector, solid minerals

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Tajudeen Abbas, who also spoke on the occasion, lauded Nigerians’ resilience over the past 26 years of uninterrupted democracy, adding that the legislature has, within the period, played a pivotal role in shaping the country’s political and socio-economic trajectory.

According to him, “We have gathered in this hallowed chamber to celebrate a truly historic occasion: twenty-six uninterrupted years of democracy,” as he recalled that the annulled election was watershed for the nation’s democracy.

He called for a shift from dependence on thermal and hydro sources to renewable energy like solar, wind, and even nuclear, saying that “If anyone can do this, Mr. President, IT IS YOU!”

He also advocated for the transformation of the solid minerals sector, urging an urgent review of the 2007 Mining Act to allow subnational participation, improve oversight, and mitigate security risks.

According to him, “These reforms will position solid minerals as a strategic pillar of our national economy

A brief on some honourees

Alhaja Kudirat Abiola (CFR)

Alhaja Kudirat Abiola was the wife of Chief MKO Abiola. She led the protest against the annulment from all fronts before she was assassinated on June 4, 1996, a few days to the anniversary of the June 12. Hafsat Abiola-Costello founded the Kudirat Initiative for Democracy (KIND) in her honour of her late mother. Her son, Jamiu Abiola, also founded the Kudirat Abiola Sabon Gari Foundation, a few years after her assassination.

Retired Major General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua (GCFR),

He was the Chief of Staff, Supreme Headquarters, following the 1976 military coup that brought General Olusegun Obasanjo to power as head of State. The late Musa Yar’Adua teamed up with other like-mind politicians to join of the two political parties formed by the military government, the Social democratic Party (SDP). He bid unsuccessfully for presidency but he and his bloc in SDP eventually rallied support for Chief Abiola who secured the ticket of SDP for the June 1993 presidential election. Yar’Adua was arrested while in the National Constitutional Conference (NCC) as an elected delegate representing Katsina State in the conference organised by the military government and sentenced to death for allegedly demanding an end to military rule. His conviction was later commuted to life in prison but he died in prison on December 8, 1997.

Professor Humphrey Nwosu (CON)

He was the chairman of the defunct National electoral Commission (NEC) from 1989 to 1993. He conducted the June 12 election and formulated the novel electoral voting process called Option A4, which was an open balloting system, deployed for the elections. He was forced to stop the formal announcement of the results of the election by some powerful forces, in collaboration with a section of the judiciary. Nwosu, the fifth chairman of the national electoral management body of Nigeria, died about five month ago.

Rear Admiral NdubuisiKanu (CON),

He was a former governor of Imo State. He and the likes of the late Dan Sulaiman kept the flame of NADECO glowing. They neither went into exile nor remained in the comfort of their homes when necessary.

Alhaji Balarabe Musa (CFR)

He was the governor of Kaduna State on the ticket of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) in the Second Republic. The PRP was founded by the late Mallam Aminu Kano. Balarabe was among the leaders that fully engaged the authorities for annulling the June 12 election. Recall that Balarabe was impeached by the Kaduna State House of Assembly in the Second Republic.

Pa. Alfred Rewane (CFR)

Chief Alfred Rewane, born on August 24, 1916, was a successful businessman. He was murdered on October 6, 1995 at his residence in Ikeja, Lagos, in the heat of the June 12 struggle. Rewane was believed to be among the main financiers of NADECO. His logistics support sustained the struggle at very critical stages.

Chima Ubani (OON)

He was a foremost face in the pro-democracy and rights crusade in the country.. He was known for his unwavering commitment to freedom and justice, particularly in Nigeria. Ubani played a key role in several organisations, including the CD, the Democratic Alternative, and the United Action for Democracy Party. He died in a fatal auto crash about 10 years ago.

Dr. Beko Ransome-Kuti (CON)

He was not just the chairman of the Campaign for Democracy (CD) that spearheaded the struggle, Dr Beko Ransome-Kuti led and galvanized other pro-democracy and rights groups to sustain the battle. He was hounded into detention, dehumanized, hounded and humiliated by security operatives, but he remained resolute in his conviction and belief in justice and equity even up to the time of his death from complications arising from suffering in the hands of agents of the state.

Mr Alao Aka-Bashorun (CON)

He was a radical legal practitioner. He combined his legal activism and pro-democracy with candour when the shove came to the push as the authorities cracked down on the protagonists of an end to military rule and the need for a national conference to address the National Question, the euphemism for core challenges facing Nigeria.

Chief Frank Kokori (CON),

He led oil workers under the aegis of the NUPENG to insist on the exit of the military from power and a reversal of the June 12 annulment. He was arrested and kept in detention culminating in the deterioration of his health and eventual death not too long ago.

Bamidele Aturu (OON)

He was another campaigner that remained resolute on the call for justice until he died.

Dr Fredrick Fasehun (CON)

He founded the OoduaPeoples Congress (OPC) and used the platform to literally fight the military establishment in collaboration with a few civilian to annul June 12.

Dr. Alex Ibru (CON),

He Alex Ibru was a businessman, founder and publisher of The Guardian newspaper. He was also made the Minister of Internal Affairs from 1993 to 1995 during the military regime of General Sani Abacha.

Chief Bola Ige (CFR)

Chief Bola Ige was the first executive governor of Old Oyo State. The legal luminary was elected in 1979 on the ticket of the defunct Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN), founded by the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo. A leading disciple Awoist, Bola Ige was among the June 12 advocates that facilitated the formation of the Alliance for Democracy (AD). He was murdered in his Ibadan home in December 2001 while serving as Minister of Justice.

Pa Reuben Fasoranti (CFR)

Age 99, Pa Reuben Fasoranti is a foremost educationist and chieftain of the pan-Yoruba sociopolitical organisation, Afenifere. He was one of the leaders that served as the veritable source of inspiration during the struggle against the annulment of June 12. He was a chieftain of both the Action Group in the First Republic and and the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) in the Second Republic the Alliance for Democracy (AD). Fasoranti served as the Commissioner of Finance in Ondo State under the administration of the late Governor Adekunle Ajasin in the Second Republic.

Senator Ayo Fasanmi (CON)

A trained pharmacist, Senator Ayo Fasanmi who died at age 94, was elected member of the House of Representatives representing Ondo North in 1983 on the ticket of UPN. He became a senator on the platform of UPN in the Second Republic. He later served as the National Vice Chairman of the AD, South-West zone, in the Fourth Republic.

Senator Fasanmi was among the leading lights in NADECO and AD.

Senator Polycarp Nwite (CON)

He was a former presidential aide and chieftain of NADECO.

Professor Wole Soyinka (GCON).

The 1986 Nobel Laureate was among the brains behind Kudirat Radio otherwise referred to as NADECO Radio during the protracted struggle for the de-annulment of June 12.

Professor Olatunji Dare (CON).

He used the power of the pen to rally support for the crusade for civil rule. A master satirist and journalism teacher, he wrote with much candour and courage.

Ayo Obe

She is a lawyer and leading rights and pro-democracy activist. She was the chairman of CD during the June 12 struggle. She marked her 70th birthday recently.

Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah (CON)

Matthew Hassan Kukah is the current bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sokoto. Between 1999 and 2001, he was as a member of the Nigerian Investigation Commission of Human Rights Violations known as Oputa Panel. He was secretary of the National Political Reform Conference (2005) and also served as the chairman of the Ogoni-Shell Reconciliation. Besides, Kukah worked in the committee for electoral reform set up by the Nigerian government between 2007 and 2008.

Senator Shehu Sani (CON),

A former member of the National Assembly under the ticket of APC, Senator ShehuSani is known for his campaign for justice, equity and the rule of law. He was jailed for campaigning for the annulment of June 12.

Governor Uba Sani (CON),

Before becoming the governor of Kaduna State, the trajectories of Governor Uba Sani included his unrepentant commitment and dedication to the pro-democracy movement in Nigeria. He was a prominent figure in the Movement for Freedom and Justice to champion the rights of the underprivileged; was the National Vice Chairman (North) of Campaign for Democracy (CD) and Deputy National Chairman (North) of the Joint Action Committee (JACON) led by the late fiery lawyer, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, SAN.

Mr Femi Falana, SAN, (CON),

Mr Femi Falana, a renowned pro-democracy and rights activist, is also a distinguished legal practitioner. He is a leading advocate for human rights and international humanitarian law. He has consistently championed the defence and promotion of these crucial principles throughout Africa, placing himself at the forefront of the struggle for a more just and equitable continent. Indeed, Falana played critical roles in the struggle for de-annulment of June 12.

Senator Tokunbo Afikuyomi (CON)

The former AD senator operated mostly from the underground during the heightened period in the democratic struggle. He literally took the bullet for other leaders and coordinated security network and movements of his principals.

Honourable Labaran Maku (OON),

He is a journalist from Nasarawa State and former Minister for Information. He made unsuccessful bid for the governorship seat in the state. He is a staunch member of the pro-democracy and rights community in Nigeria.

Dr Tunji Alausa (CON),

Currently the Minister for Education, Dr Tunji Alausa was the former Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare. He served as major backbone during the campaign for the return to civil rule in Nigeria. He is credited with providing necessary logistics and medical care to those that plunged into the struggle between 1997 and 2001, he completed his residency in Internal Medicine at Cook County Hospital in Chicago, where he held the position of Chief Medical Resident, responsible for coordinating training programs for interns and residents as well as serving as an Attending Physician.

Hon Abdul Oroh (OON)

He played an active role as an activist during the campaign for the de-annulment of June 12. He recently published a codified his experiences in a book that was unveiled in Abuja. He was a member of the House of Representatives in the Fourth Republic.

Odia Ofeimun (CON)

A famous author, writer, columnist, Odia Ofeimun was the private secretary to Chief Obafemi Awolowo. He is a fiery critic of injustice and unjust system, no matter whose ox is gored.

Barrister Felix Morka (CON).

He is the national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Barrister Ledum Mitee (CON)

He is a former president of the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) in Rivers State. He guaranteed that there was no leadership vacuum in the organization after Saro-Wiwa and that it remained on course in its quest for a better deal for the people.

Professor Mobolaji Akinyemi (CFR)

Professor Bolaji Akinyemi is a former Minister of Foreign Affairs. He was among the lead campaigners against the cancellation of June 12 election and stood firm on the demand and other NADECO leaders for de-annulment.

Senator Ameh Ebute (CFR)

He was the president of the Senate in the aborted Third Republic. He was instrumental in the bid by stakeholders in the polity to checkmate the military government bent on compromising due process.

Lieutenant General Alani Akinrinade (retd), GCON.

He was a leading figure in the campaign for justice following the June 12 cancellation. He played a yeoman’s job in galvanizing support and providing needed advice, and logistics but his business and farm, as well other forms of investments became the target for attack and destruction by state agents.

Uncle Sam Amuka-Pemu.

The revered journalist is the Publisher of Vanguard newspapers. It is one of the surviving private newspapers in spite of the choking economic environment prevalent in Nigeria over the years.

Ken Saro-Wiwa (CON).

He was the leader of the Ogoni Nine and his fellow travelers: Saturday Dobee (OON), NorduEawo (OON), Daniel Gbooko (OON), Paul Levera (OON), Felix Nuate (OON), BariborBera (OON), Barinem Kiobel (OON), and John Kpuine (OON). Born on October 10, 1941, in Bori, near Port Harcourt, Saro-Wiwa was sentenced to death by the military on November 10, 1995 over violent killings in Ogoni land. He was a writer, environmentalist and activist that led the agitation against environmental damage to the Ogoni land and people in his native state.

