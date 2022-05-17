Southern region should be given opportunity to rule in 2023 – Shina Peller

A member of the 9th House of Representatives representing the Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa federal constituency of Oyo State, Hon. Shina Peller has underscored the need for the Southern region of the country to produce the next President in the forthcoming 2023 general election.

Hon. Peller stated this in Abuja, at the sideline of his 46th Birthday and the unveiling of the Shina Peller Leadership Symposium and Dinner with the theme: ‘National Peace: The Turning Point’, tasked Nigerian youths on the need to be involved in active politics especially at the Legislative arm of government with a view to bringing about the necessary developmental changes.

While giving reasons for jettisoning the recent clamour to join the presidential race, Hon. Peller urged all Nigerians to jettison personal ambition by ensuring fairness, equity and justice in the choice of leaders for various elective positions.

He said: “Truly Nigeria needs a younger President, someone that is energetic, that is successful both in the private and the public sector, Nigeria needs a detribalized leader to take the seat of the presidency. But I will always say to you that, that position is not just something that should be an opinion of a group or a person.

“I believe that it should be a decision of everybody. We should get to a stage where we put into consideration some important qualities of what kind of leader we want in Nigeria. I don’t believe in zoning but at this time that Nigeria is transiting we need to pay attention to fairness, equity and justice.

“For these reasons, there should be the President from the South there should be the president that probably should a Christian and as you see I’m a Muslim, so forcing myself because of the clamour of some few people to take that Presidency position is like I’m being unfair to the Christians, even though I believe that Nigeria has gotten to a stage where we must put into consideration people of other religions.





“In this present administration we have three arms of government, the executive arm of government is headed by a Muslim – President Muhammadu Buhari; the Legislative arm of government Gbajabiamila and Lawan are Muslims, the Judiciary arm of government we have Tanko Mohammed as a Muslim, where is the true share of the Christians?

“So for me, even if everyone wants me to contest, there are still some other factors that we should put under consideration. And also for my generation, I believe that the youths should focus more on contesting the legislative arm of government, why? Because we need to build policies and laws that will make us strive.

“So we need the young people to look at the National Assembly and the State Assemblies more so that we can make laws that can provide the kind of environment that can make the youths thrive in Nigeria today.”

While speaking on his Nationwide Peace Tour, Hon. Peller urged Government and the Citizens to contribute their quota to ongoing efforts toward ensuring peaceful co-existence of all the citizens irrespective of tribe, ethnicity and religion.

He said: “It is important for us to make peace the most important factor that we need in Nigeria today. Whether we like it or not, the country is going through heavy turbulence and it is a time that we must all wrestle to contribute to the peace of this nation.

“And do we do that? For us to put ourselves in other people’s shoes; for us to understand as people that we must contribute love, we must contribute understanding and we must be able to take charge and make sure that our immediate environment is peaceful, without peace Nigeria can never know the progress.

“But we must understand that if we see in politics today, everybody is not a politician. If we see money today, everybody doesn’t have money but everybody has an emotion. So we should focus on our emotions and we should be our brother’s keeper, people should show love and should understand, and be peaceful in their own space,” he urged.

While reacting to the recent lynching of late Deborah Emmanuel, a 200 level Student of Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto State by an angry religious extremist, Hon. Peller argued that no one has the right to take laws into their hands.

He said: “We decide to want to forget how important religion is in our lives. Religion is a thing that binds us together and whether we like it or not, there are two sets of religions in Nigeria, the major religions are Christianity and Islam. But you need to see God as the destination. The Christians must see that they can worship God through the Muslims. The Muslims should also see that they can worship God through the Christians.

“What happened in Sokoto, I understand the young Lady, may her soul rest in peace; was the case of allegedly blaspheming the Holy prophet. For that reason it is bad.

“But that does not mean we should take the laws into our hands. God created heaven and hell for a purpose and God should be the judge. No man can fight for God. It is insane to think you can fight for God. Even Mohammed, SAW, preached peaceful existence among us humans.

“So, for no reason should we take laws into our hands. And I implore the Federal Government and security agencies to make sure that whoever and anyone behind that should be brought to book,” he said.

