Deborah: Obi of Onitsha debunk media report, asking Igbo to flee North

The Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, has debunked media reports attributed to him that he called on Igbo living in the North to flee the region over the murder of Deborah Samuel.

Some sections of the media had reported that the monarch had asked Ndigbo to leave the Northern part of the country following the killing of Deborah Samuel, a student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto State over alleged blasphemy.

The Monarch, in a statement by the Chief of staff, Ime Obi Onicha, Chinyeleugo Anionwu debunked the reports, describing them as fake.

In the statement titled, “Obi of Onitsha has not issued any statement regarding recent events in the Northern part of the country”, the monarch asked the public to disregard such reports.

The statement read partly “The attention of Imeobi Onicha palace has been drawn to a statement to the effect that His Majesty, Nnaemeka Achebe, Agbogidi, Obi of Onitsha has called on every Igbo living in the North to come back home immediately.

“The statement which has gone viral on social media is fake and should be discountenanced.”





