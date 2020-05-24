Southeast governors meet in Enugu, explain delay in implementation of zonal security outfit

GOVERNORS of the Southeast geo-political zone on Sunday explained why they are foot-dragging on the commencement of their zonal security outfit, saying that the Inspector-General of Police is not keeping with the agreement they reached with him.

In a communique read by the chairman of the Southeast Governors’ Forum, Chief David Umahi of Ebonyi State, after their meeting at Government House, Enugu, the governors urged the police boss to revert to their initial agreement reached on community policing at Enugu.

“We cannot begin implementation of it until the programme reflects our earlier agreement,” he added.

The Igbo governors, however, agreed that all Southeast States of Assembly should commence the process of enacting state security laws in line with the Southeast joint security programme.

On COVID-19 pandemic, “the Forum directed that all Igbo living outside Igboland comply with the presidential directive on inter-state movement, WHO, NCDC hygiene protocol; presidential task force and directives of Southeast governors and directives of all governors where they live”

The governors further called on NCDC to scale-up testing for coronavirus in the Southeast zone, adding that the meeting “agreed to set up committees in various states to work with FGN, World Bank, CBN and NSIA in their various programmes lined up to rejig the economy.”

According to Chief Umahi, “the Forum agreed that Ohanaeze submits a working document in our next meeting on setting up Southeast Stabilisation Fund.”

The governors also discussed the Akanu-Ibiam airport, saying that the chairman of the Southeast Governors’ committee on the international airport rehabilitation, Chris Okoye, has briefed them on the progress of work and they commended him for his efforts.

The governors commended President Muhammad Buhari and the aviation minister for their support for the completion of the rehabilitation work on the airport.

On the Second Niger bridge, the governors said they are happy with the work done so far.

