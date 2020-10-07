South-East: FEC okays hybrid spectrum deployment to monitor illegal frequencies

The Federal Executive Council (FEC), on Wednesday, approved the deployment of hybrid spectrum monitoring system targeting illegal frequencies in the southeastern zone of the country.

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, who revealed this while briefing State House correspondents on the outcome of the meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja, said the investigation had shown that the use of illegal frequencies in the country has become very rampant.

According to him, “from January to August 2020, within the period of eight months, we discover 320 frequencies being used all over the country and of this 320, 106 were illegal.”

He added: “This is very worrisome because the usage of this illegal spectrum or frequencies will compromise our security and safety in the country.”

He explained that the council was briefed about the investigation carried out by the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy and consequently, sought for the approval for the deployment.

Pantami added: “It is because of the agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari of promoting security that we came up with this initiative of monitoring the usage of frequencies and uncover the legal and the illegal ones.

“For the legal ones to ensure they renew their licenses annually and for the illegal ones, necessary actions are being taken according to the gravity of the offence.

“We discovered that our monitoring did not cover South-East. It covered five zones – North-East, North-West, North-central, South-West and South-South. However, South-East has not been covered.

“It is because of this that we presented our memo, seeking for council’s approval of N653,886,584 to procure and deploy hybrid spectrum monitoring system that will cover the southern part of the country, most importantly the South-East.

“So, the council approved for the deployment and this project will go along way in promoting safety and security and secondly, identify the usage of illegal spectrum and thirdly, enhance revenue for the federal government and fourthly, in the long run, it will create many jobs for the citizens.”

When asked whether the spectrum has been successful in the fight against insurgence in the North-East and other insecurity prone areas, the Minister said that such question should be directed to the security institutions, noting that there is nothing the security agencies had demanded to promote security through intelligence that was not provided to them.

On the sanctions that may be applied to violators, Pantami stated: “Like I said it will go a long way in promoting safety and security in the National Frequencies Management Council of which I am the chair. It has been established by law under NCA 2003 Section 31, security institutions are presented in that council in addition to other institutions that deploy spectrum like ministries of transportation and aviation (they use frequency in the aircraft), Office of the National Security Adviser, Nigeria Broadcasting Commission (NBC), as a regulator of broadcasting are also members of the council.

“It is in the council that each sector that feels that this council will add value to its activities, will come up with measures on how to use the council to promote what they need. So, it is because of this that we deploy this and security institutions are represented and whatever we do is in agreement with the law.

“So if there is any question with regard to security, it is important to reach out to the security institutions. For your information, they have never requested anything from us that will promote security through intelligence that we have not provided. But I am not in the position to answer question on security particularly outside the mandate given to me.

“For those, we have investigated so far, there is a process. When we discover the usage of illegal frequency, a letter will be written to that institution to draw their attention to it. When they admit, if it is a government institution, there is a process of investigation.

“There is also a process if it is a private one. Sometimes it will take up to litigation and we are in the process right now. I had a meeting with the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice on how to facilitate the process, so we are in the process of doing that.”

