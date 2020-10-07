26 years of establishment, NBTE has not accredited any course in Taraba Poly, says Visitation committee

Taraba State visitation committee set up two months ago by Governor Darius Ishaku for the state polytechnic, Suntai has disclosed that the national board for technical education NBTE has not accredited any course in the polytechnic since its establishment 26 years ago.

Prof. Nicholas Namessan, chairman of the committee disclosed this Wednesday in government house Jalingo while presenting the committee’s report to governor Ishaku.

He noted that for 26 years, there had never been any visitation panel to review academic work for excellence academic activities and development in the institution and that no course offered in the polytechnic has been legally accredited by the NBTE.

Namenssan who is the Deputy Vice-Chancellor administration in the Taraba State University explained that the development was a bad portray and risk on the certificates obtained from the polytechnic, as they may be devalued by the NBTE.

Governor Darius Ishaku in his response expressed shucked over the development, noted however that polytechnic education was key in the technologically minded government as his administration was putting plans on ground to develop young citizens in technical skills.

He promised that Taraba State government would exploit all the needed materials to implement the committee’s recommendations to help actualise government plan to uplift the polytechnic standard and groom technicians in the state.

Don’t Ignore Calls For Restructuring, Awolowo Dosumu Counsels FG

Former Nigerian Ambassador to the Netherlands, Dr Olatokunbo Awolowo Dosumu, has admonished the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government not to ignore calls for a restructuring…26 years of establishment 26 years of establishment

Woman, Two Others Share Nobel Prize In Physics

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has awarded the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics. While one half was awarded to Roger Penrose the other half was jointly awarded to Reinhard Genzel…26 years of establishment 26 years of establishment

FG Planning More COVID-19 Palliatives For Nigerians ― Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the federal government is working on providing more palliatives to relive the pains of the COVID-19 pandemic on citizens…26 years of establishment

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE