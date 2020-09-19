SOMETHING LIGHT TODAY

Ingredients
Opeyi
Palm oil
Crayfish
Pepper
Dry fish
Scent leaves
Water leaf
Ponmo
Meat
Seasoning
Salt
PREPARATION
Cook meat, ponmo, and stock fish together, till tender.
Then add blended crayfish, pepper, and opeyi or locust beans in the content over medium heat
Add palm oil to your cooked mixture
Leave to boil, add dry fish, and still allow boiling for three minutes
Add seasoning and salt
Then you add chopped scent leaf (efinrin)
Let it boil for two minute and add your water leaf
Let it simmer for a minute
Turn off the heat and leave your pot opened till the steam fades; this will maintain the colour of your vegetables
Eat with rice, solid food or yam
Grilled Chicken Noodle Soup
This chicken noodle soup is a delight; often spiced with mushrooms, peas and carrots or chopped chicken breast
Ingredients
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
Boneless chicken breasts
Sliced carrots
Green peas
Chicken broth
Chopped red onions
Chopped fresh mushrooms
Preparation
In a large saucepan, heat chicken broth over medium heat.
Add the carrots, peas, celery, onion and mushrooms
Add the boneless chicken
Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and let simmer for 20 to 25 minutes.
Add the noodles
Add a teaspoon of vegetable oil
Cook for 10 more minutes or until noodles suit your taste
Turn off the heat
Enjoy with any drink of your choice
