SOMETHING LIGHT TODAY

Xquisite food
By Favour Boluwade
LIGHT

Ingredients

Opeyi

Palm oil

Crayfish

Pepper

Dry fish

Scent leaves

Water leaf

Ponmo

Meat

Seasoning

Salt

 

PREPARATION

Cook meat, ponmo, and stock fish together, till tender.

Then add blended crayfish, pepper, and opeyi or locust beans in the content over medium heat

Add palm oil to your cooked mixture

Leave to boil, add dry fish, and still allow boiling for three minutes

Add seasoning and salt

Then you add chopped scent leaf  (efinrin)

Let it boil for two minute and add your water leaf

Let it simmer for a minute

Turn off the heat and leave your pot opened till the steam fades; this will maintain the colour  of your vegetables

 

Eat with rice, solid food or yam

Grilled Chicken Noodle Soup

This chicken noodle soup is a delight; often spiced with mushrooms, peas and carrots or chopped chicken breast

 

Ingredients

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

Boneless chicken breasts

Sliced carrots

Green peas

Chicken broth

Chopped red onions

Chopped fresh mushrooms

 

Preparation

In a large saucepan, heat chicken broth over medium heat.

Add the carrots, peas, celery, onion and mushrooms

Add the boneless chicken

Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and let simmer for 20 to 25 minutes.

Add the noodles

Add a teaspoon of vegetable oil

Cook for 10 more minutes or until noodles suit your taste

Turn off the heat

Enjoy with any drink of your choice

 

