Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo has flagged off construction of Chief Benito Ozigbo Drive–Umuezu Awovu–Uruokwe Village road, off old Enugu/Onitsha expressway, Enugwu Ukwu in Njikoka Local Government Area of the State.

The road flag-off was preceded by an inspection tour as work has long commenced on it by the Contractor handling the project.

Performing the flag-off ceremony, the Governor, reiterated his administration’s unwavering commitment to providing infrastructure across the state.

Soludo who was represented by the Njikoka Local Government, Transition Committee, Chairman, Chief Clems Aguiyi, hailed private sector involvement and partnership with government in road construction across the six communities that make up the local government area.

While pointing out that about 7 kilometres of the road had been constructed so far under the arrangement, he expressed optimism that more of such projects would be completed in the nearest future.

He noted that the state government would continue to partner private sector to develop internal/rural roads, even as he called for concerted effort to beef up security to further attract projects.

The Traditional Ruler of Enugwu Ukwu, Igwe Ralph Ekpe, commended the state government for considering it worthy to embark on the project for public good and urged the contractor to adhere to work specifications.

Contributing, the Facilitator of the project, Chief Benito Ozigbo, represented by Nze Romanus Obeleagu, described the project as a dream come true after many years of routine palliative measures and praised the state government for its prompt intervention.

On their part, the Members representing Njikoka 1 and 2 State Constituencies, Hon Chidi Ibemeka and Jude Akpua, underscored the importance of unity of purpose in any society and called for more of such projects.

While the Chairman of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) Njikoka Local Government Area, Chinedu Aniekwe, highlighted the state government’s call for public community private partnership and think home philosophy.

Deputy Chief of Staff, Chinedu Nwoye, also lent his voice to the state government’s policy of extending projects to every community in the state.

The Managing Director, Regency And Gold Ltd, Chief Clems Nwafor, assured to give the point seven-kilometre road the best of the standard.

While pledging to re-construct structures affected in course of constructing the road,he assured of timely completion of the project before 25th December,2023 to contribute to ease traffic congestion.

Some of the residents of the community including the Councillor, Enugwu Ukwu,Ward 3,Hon Ugezu Chidozie,noted that the project would open up the area for development and check erosion, urging the contractor to uphold high standard.

