The newly deployed Commissioner of Police in Sokoto State, CP Ali Hayatu Kaigama, has vowed to end any form of criminality in the state.

Kaigama, in his maiden press briefing following his resumption at the police officers’ mess in the state on Friday, commend the efforts of his predecessor, CP Usaini Gummel, for laying a solid foundation which he said he will build upon during his tenure.

I have been briefed about the current state of insecurities ravaging our dear Sokoto State, especially in the eastern area of the state like Gada, Goronyo, Isa, and Sabon-Birni local governments area.

“Let me assure you that we will work together with the sister’s security agencies in the state, such as the Nigerian Army, the Immigration, Civil Defence, and other security agents, including local vigilantes so as to bring peace to the troubled area”

The CP assured that the command will intensify efforts in improving patrol and raiding of black spots professionally, devoid of intimidation or harassment.

He called on the police officers in the command to double their efforts in ensuring that criminality is dealt with to it’s bearest minimum in and across the state.