Daniel who has been bedridden for 20 years is celebrating his 41st years birthday anniversary today 5th of May.

Daily Trust reports that he was battling an infection under his genitals for nine years without treatment, infection which came from sore he developed in 2006, a couple of years after an accident that left him bedridden. It prompted this story.

“Today is my Birthday. At 41, no wife, not to talk of a child, but I so much Thank God For my Life,” he said.

The accident

His journey to being bedridden started on October 10, 2003. He was fresh out of secondary school. He took a menial job running supplies for a water packaging business in Onitsha, Anambra State.

On that day, a herd of cattle shared the road with vehicles. Daniel was getting out of the passenger side of a delivery truck when a running bull gored him.

One moment, he was stepping out, and in the next instant, he was on the bull.

“It was running with me [on top of its horns],” he recalls. “People were shouting. It threw me off. Immediately I fell down, I found myself in this condition.”

At least two bones snapped in his neck, some more in his legs and hips, x-rays showed.

Since then, he has been on his back on a mattress—and being moved between hospitals and shelters.

Surgeries and treatments have started and stopped. Back in 2015, a local charity funding them became unable to foot his medical bills and maintain a single-room apart at Karu, a suburb in Nasarawa, for him. That was to keep him close to Primus, where he was being treated then.





He was relocated to Dutse-Makaranta to be near a centre where he was to get physiotherapy.

He was also to undergo years of treatment. In addition to the infection on his genitals, pressure sores had eaten deep into his buttocks and sides.

Osteoporosis brought on by immobility had made his bones fragile. His knees and joints had stiffened from lack of use.