Former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, his wife, Beatrice and their “middleman” have been jailed for an organ-trafficking plot, after bringing a man to the UK from Lagos.

The couple wanted the organ for their 25-year-old daughter Sonia.

The pair and and Dr Obinna Obeta, 50, were convicted previously of conspiring to exploit the man for his kidney.

It is said to be the first such case under modern slavery laws.

Ike Ekweremadu, who was described by the judge as the “driving force throughout”, was sentenced to nine years and eight months in prison.

Dr Obeta was sentenced to 10 years after the judge found he had targeted the potential donor who was young, poor and vulnerable.

His wife, Beatrice was jailed for four years and six months due to her more limited involvement.

