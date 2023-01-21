Sokoto PDP State Treasurer Chieftain, Muratala Dan’Iya, Resigns From Party

Barely one month before the 2023 general elections, a member of the state executive council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto State, Murtala Abdulkadir Dan’Iya, has resigned from his membership of the party in the state.

This is contained in a letter of resignation personally signed by Murtala, the state treasurer of the party, and addressed to the chairman of PDP in the state.

According to the letter, “I herein resign my membership of your party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), due to irreconcilable differences, especially the way and manner the party is carrying out its duties towards the good people of Sokoto State.”

He recalled that Murtala Dan’Iya, a loyal member of Alhaji Umaru Kwabo, popularly known as Jarma Sokoto, is rumored to be on his way out of the PDP to APC in the state.

However, it is still being determined if the former PDP chieftain will pitch his tent with the All Progressive Congress (APC) as rumoured in the state.