Osun Amotekun field commander, Amitolu Shittu, resigns

The Osun state field commander of the western security network agency codenamed; Amotekun, Comrade Amitolu Shittu has tendered his resignation letter to the office of the Secretary to the State Government.

Comrade Amitolu who made this known in Osogbo in a statement on Friday, appreciated the former governor of the state, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola for the opportunity given to him to serve the state.

He equally extended his appreciation to the Department of State Security (DSS), the Nigerian Police, DCP Segun Olusegun and journalists for their support while occupying the position.

