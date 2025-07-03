Sokoto govt approves strategic projects to strengthen infrastructure, security, governance

The Sokoto State Executive Council, led by Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, has approved a series of far-reaching projects aimed at revitalizing public infrastructure, boosting security, and enhancing governance across the state.

Briefing journalists after the fifth council meeting of the year, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Sambo Danchadi, alongside the Attorney General and the Commissioners for Lands, Housing, and Environment, outlined the key decisions taken by the council.

A major highlight was the approval for the procurement of official vehicles for Permanent Secretaries across the state’s ministries. According to Danchadi, many senior civil servants have operated without official vehicles for nearly 17 years—a situation the governor deemed unacceptable.

“This decision underscores Governor Ahmed Aliyu’s commitment to restoring the dignity and efficiency of the civil service,” the commissioner said. “It’s a significant step toward strengthening the administrative machinery of the state.”

In a similar vein, the council approved the construction of a new, purpose-built office complex for the Ministry of Justice. For years, the ministry has shared office space with the Ministry for Local Government—a constraint that has hindered optimal service delivery.

“This is a landmark development for the legal sector in Sokoto,” said the Attorney General. “The new office will offer a conducive environment for legal officers and improve the ministry’s productivity.”

As part of the broader Sokoto infrastructure and governance reforms, the council approved the purchase of 25 units of the 2024 Toyota Buffalo vehicles—10 to be allocated to community-based security outfits and 15 to conventional security agencies operating in the state. The initiative is designed to improve security logistics and response capacity amid evolving threats.

The council also gave the green light for the comprehensive renovation of the Mariam Abacha Women Development Centre in Sokoto. The once-vibrant center will be revived to serve as a hub for skills acquisition and economic empowerment for women.

In a move to enhance cross-border mobility and prevent flooding, the council approved the reconstruction of a damaged culvert along the Sokoto–Illela–Niger Republic road in Santaka village, Illela Local Government Area. The culvert had become a major obstacle to trade and transportation while contributing to seasonal flooding in nearby communities.

To address rising environmental concerns, the Ministry of Environment received approval for the direct procurement of nine waste disposal trucks, along with cleaning materials, safety kits, and household waste bins. The move is aimed at modernizing sanitation and improving urban cleanliness across the state.

“These approvals are a testament to the administration’s resolve to deliver on its Nine-Point Smart Agenda,” said Danchadi. “Governor Aliyu is laying a strong foundation for sustainable development through responsive and strategic governance.”

With these bold actions under the Sokoto infrastructure and governance reforms, the administration continues to demonstrate its commitment to citizen welfare and institutional revitalization.

The council meeting marks another milestone in the state’s reform-driven trajectory, reinforcing the broader vision behind the Sokoto infrastructure and governance reforms as Governor Ahmed Aliyu prioritizes sustainable development and strategic public investment.

TRIBUNEONLINE