2027: ADC is no alternative — APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the opposition politicians that moved into the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as “a coalition of hoaxers and self-obsessed merchants of vendetta, a roll call of Nigeria’s me-or-nothing politicians, who equate their selfish interest with the interest of Nigerians…”

According to the party, they “cannot bear to be out of the corridors of power and patronage, who are desperate to grab power for themselves by guile and subterfuge, who lay claim to an immoral birthright to power, even while draped in odious record of betrayal of public trust, and rapacious public service.”

National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Barrister Felix Morka, in a statement on Thursday night claimed the speech delivered by former Senate President and interim National Chairman of the ADC, Senator David Mark, “was disgracefully vacant, without substance or purpose, nothing but stitches of untruths, diatribe, and regurgitated and baseless allegations against the APC-led administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

Morka who reeled out the achievements of the Bola Tinubu administration urged Nigerians not to fall prey to the antics of the ADC and its new members whom he described as “disgracefully clueless, without a care or concern about Nigeria and Nigerians, only filled with wolfish quest for power for their own mendacious end.”

The statement further read in part: “From beginning to end, Senator Mark said nothing about the purpose of the so-called coalition other than a loud declaration of desperation for power. What value does the coalition bring to Nigerians? Why should any Nigerian be concerned about a coalition of a bunch of egotistical maniacs for whom power and patronage are the oxygen on which their lives depend?

“One would have expected that, after months of vacillating between the devil and the deep blue sea, in search of a host platform, Senator Mark and his co-travellers would take Nigerians seriously enough by telling them what their coalition would do differently regarding the administration’s bold economic and sectoral policy reforms. What key alternative policy approaches would the coalition implement, and with what prospects of success compared to the high value and transformative impact of the administration’s reform policies? What exactly is the philosophical or ideological leaning of the coalition or its new party, aside from desperation for power at all cost, by all means necessary and unnecessary?

“Senator Mark’s speech was loud in its silence to these questions because himself and his coalition partners are disgracefully clueless, without a care or concern about Nigeria and Nigerians, only filled with wolfish quest for power for their own mendacious end.

“They must think Nigerians to be gullible and uncritical. Quite to the contrary, Nigerians are highly perceptive and discerning and will not be taken in by the coalition’s grand folly.

“This desperation is the reason for their willful blindness to the massive structural transformation of our country’s economy that has earned the praise and admiration of local and global economic experts, and now delivering improved living conditions and benefits to our people – with GDP growth rate of 3.4%; with external reserves from $4billion in 2023 to excess $24billion in 2024; cleared backlog of forex debt and CBN ways and means; debt service-to-revenue ratio from about 99% to 40%; with initial reform-induced inflation spike upwards of 31% in 2024 now tampered to 22% in 2025 and still declining; with rapidly declining prices of basic commodities; and with our farmers earning more than they have ever earned.

“And even with our oil exports at an all time high; with unprecedented quarter on quarter trade surpluses; with vast stability in foreign exchange market; with states and local governments enjoying vastly increased revenue allocation; with unprecedented access to student loan; and with stable academic calendars free from strike disruptions; with massive uptake in delivery of modern road and other transport infrastructure; with thousands of health care facilities built, revamped and upgraded; with determined war on terror and banditry that has yielded the neutralization and arrests of nearly 40,000 fighters; with many notable achievements in power, interior, aviation sectors; and with implementation of new minimum wage and significant impact of various social investment programmes, these opposition elements would stop at nothing to denigrate the success and transformative impact of reform policies for their own base interests.

“While coalition members remain preoccupied swimming in mud and throwing bricks, our great Party and President Tinubu remain undisturbed and focused on using all available bricks to building a stronger, enduring and more prosperous nation for this and future generations of Nigerians.”

