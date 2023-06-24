A group named Asiwaju Farmers Forum, Sokoto State chapter, has commended the recent appointments made by President Bola Tinubu

The group in a statement signed by its Chairman, Musa Mubarak Hassan, issued to newsmen in Sokoto on Saturday, said the President is on the right track.

“It is evidently clear that the people recently appointed by our able President are generally identified with reputable characters.

“We are highly confident that their emergence indicated the true desire of the President toward ensuring the best Nigeria we dream of.

“On our part we congratulated the President for his foresight and keeping to his words by choosing the right people that will make our country greater,” it said.

The group further appealed on President Tinubu to see reason in his subsequent appointment toward including the good hands across states in the country.





It said, “The inclusiveness strategy will give room for most especially Youth, women, and children to benefit the President’s desired dividend of democracy.

“For record Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara States are the extreme North Western part of the country that required more inclusion.

“The recent appointments by the President in the North West zone has not included the extreme North, which we appeal for consideration.

“Mr President more inclusion of the three states in your subsequent appointments will give our people opportunity to prosper and develop,”.

