An Ibadan-based philanthropist, Ogunsola Olusina has charged Nigerian students to live an impactful life and create a better story for themselves, saying “You must create a proper lifestyle, be resilient and shun fraudulent lifestyle.”

This is as Olusina hailed the Coordinator of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), South West, Alao John, on his victory at the recently concluded Zonal Convention of the association which was held in Osogbo, Osun State.

He said this during a get-together which was well-attended by students from across tertiary institutions in the State and members of the Community Development Association, Ire-Akari, Akala Express, Ibadan.

While commenting on the present crisis the country is faced with, Olusina admonished students to adjust their lifestyle to fit present reality and that they should set their priorities.

He cited the example of Henry Ford to motivate the students to why they must not give up.

Meanwhile, the Coordinator, John while giving his speech described Olusina as a “creme de la creme and a pure philanthropist whose gestures cut across all strata.”

John appreciated him for embracing him during his campaign for Coordinator NANS South West and for being a pillar of hope for Nigerian students.

He, thereafter, declared to award Olusina as the Patron of NANS South West during his inauguration due to his investment in humanitarian causes which has given hope to the hopeless and also help lift a lot of people from poverty.

John described Olusina as a rare gem which Nigerian students are proud to be associated with him.