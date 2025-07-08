Sokoto govt, UNICEF partner on medium-term budget framework development

In a strategic move to enhance fiscal planning and drive sustainable development, the Sokoto State Government, in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), has commenced a two-day workshop focused on developing the state’s 2026–2028 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF).

The workshop, which began on Tuesday at Jamvalley Hotel and Resort in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, brings together key stakeholders from government institutions and civil society to chart a comprehensive financial blueprint for the state.

Declaring the session open, Sokoto State Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Dr Abubakar Mohammed Zayyana, emphasised the critical role of the MTEF in promoting fiscal discipline and policy coherence.

“A thorough analysis of macroeconomic and microeconomic variables is essential for realistic and scientific budget planning,” he said.

“Without a reliable expenditure framework, government programs risk being underfunded, misaligned, or poorly executed.”

Dr Zayyana noted that while progress had been made in planning and budgeting, certain gaps remain. He called for greater alignment of policy formulation with the state’s 9-point SMART agenda championed by Governor Ahmad Aliyu.

In her welcome remarks, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Hajiya Maryam Ahmad Barade, urged participants to actively contribute towards shaping a practical and forward-looking expenditure framework.

“Our goal is to emerge from this workshop with a solid, actionable roadmap that aligns with the development priorities of Sokoto State,” she said. Hajiya Barade also commended Governor Ahmad Aliyu for his unwavering support for the Ministry and extended gratitude to UNICEF for its continued partnership.

Among those attending the workshop are the State Statistician General, the Special Adviser to the State Internal Revenue Service, representatives from the State House of Assembly, the State Auditor-General’s Office, the State Bureau of Public Procurement, civil society leaders, and officials from the Sokoto UNICEF Field Office.

The workshop is expected to conclude with a working draft of the 2026–2028 MTEF, which will serve as the foundation for the state’s annual budgets and long-term development priorities.

