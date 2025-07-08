ADC leadership tussle: 97 lawyers to defend David Mark, Aregbesola

… as APC denies alleged Presidency involvement

A team of 97 lawyers are set to defend the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in a suit instituted by certain chieftains of the party, challenging the interim leadership under Senator David Mark and Rauf Aregbesola as National Chairman and National Secretary respectively.

The leader of the legal team, Barrister Mohammed Sheriff, disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja. He accused the ruling All Progressives Congress and by extension, the Presidency as masterminds of the suit, using individuals he claimed were non-members.

Plaintiffs in the suit instituted on Monday at the Federal High Court in Abuja, are Adeyemi Emmanuel, Ayodeji Victor Tolu, and Haruna Ismaila.

In the case marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1328, the ADC is listed as the first defendant, with the Independent National Electoral Commission and the party’s immediate past National Chairman, Ralph Nwosu, named as the second and third defendants.

Mark (Interim National Chairman), former interior minister, Rauf Aregbesola (Interim National Secretary), and Ex-Minister of Sports Bolaji Abdullahi (Interim National Publicity Secretary) are listed as the fourth, fifth, and sixth defendants, respectively.

However, the ADC alleged that the supposed plaintiffs in the suit were not registered members of the party in either Kogi or Nasarawa State.

Reacting to the alleged Presidency’s involvement in the suit, the APC National Publicity Secretary, Barrister Felix Morka, dismissed it as unfounded.

The ruling party Publicity scribe declared that Tinubu had no reason to instigate a crisis in the ADC.

“There is no reason for Mr. President or APC to expend valuable time and energy trying to sow confusion within ADC that is already mortally wounded by confusion delivered by its invaders. The ADC needs no help from our great Party to unravel as it must from its own internal dissonance, contradictions and discord of self-serving and vainglorious personalities that executed a Gestapo-like takeover of the party to the chagrin of bonafide leaders and members of the party.

“The ADC’s statement is just a calculated preemptive excuse for its evident ill-fated future of disintegration, like Humpty Dumpty whose great fall could not be put back together again. It has placed on public display the incompetence and inability of its leadership to manage its impending internal crisis, in the same way, they proved incapable of managing the internal affairs of opposition parties they have plundered serially before the ADC.

“And what good can possibly come out of a coalition of our country’s most inept politicians and architects of misrule, corruption, poverty and underdevelopment who are now congregated in ADC? What else can be expected from a coalition of failed and restless presidential contenders determined to bring down the roof on the altar of their inordinate ambitions? “

