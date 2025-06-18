Indonesia: Bali flights disrupted as volcano sends ash into sky

Flights to and from Indonesia’s top tourist destination, Bali, were thrown into chaos after Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki erupted on Tuesday evening, sending a towering ash cloud more than six miles into the sky.

The eruption, which began at 5:35 p.m. local time, launched a 6.8-mile (11-kilometer) ash column over Flores Island in south-central Indonesia, according to the country’s Geology Agency.

A dramatic orange, mushroom-shaped cloud was seen engulfing the nearby village of Talibura, with ashfall reported as far as 93 miles (150 kilometers) away.

Authorities immediately issued Indonesia’s highest volcano alert and urged tourists and residents to steer clear of the area.

Bali’s Denpasar International Airport reported widespread flight disruptions labeled as “due to volcano.”

Flights affected included domestic routes to Jakarta and Lombok, and international connections to Australia, China, India, Malaysia, New Zealand, and Singapore.

AirNav, the airport operator, confirmed that Fransiskus Xaverius Seda Airport near the volcano would remain closed until Thursday “to ensure the safety of the passengers,” according to a post on Instagram.

Singapore’s Changi Airport showed Jetstar and Scoot canceling Wednesday morning flights to Bali. AirAsia also canceled its midday flight to Jakarta.

Holidaymakers were left scrambling.

“My first reaction was annoyed and panicked but I calmed down almost immediately,” said Athirah Rosli, 31, who had been visiting Bali with her husband Fadzly Yohannes.

“My husband and I looked at new flights, booked more accommodation and insurance and then had breakfast at our hotel. I see it was a blessing in disguise that we’re safe and well.”

Tuesday’s eruption followed a surge in volcanic activity, with 50 tremors recorded within two hours—far above the daily average of eight to ten.

The 5,197-foot (1,584-meter) volcano erupted again on Wednesday morning, spewing a smaller ash cloud about 0.62 miles (1 kilometer) high.

Evacuations have been carried out in at least two nearby villages.

Officials have enforced an 8-kilometer (five-mile) danger zone around the volcano and warned of potential lava flows, especially if heavy rains fall on the area.

The travel and tourism industry has also taken a hit.

“We were looking at more than 1,000 tourists being affected with the cancelations,” said Remdy Doule, a sales worker at Bali-based travel agency Come2Indonesia.

Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki previously erupted in May, leading to a similar red alert.

An earlier eruption in March also disrupted flights as far as 500 miles (800 kilometers) away.

In November, multiple eruptions killed nine people, injured dozens, and triggered mass evacuations.

Indonesia, which lies along the volatile “Ring of Fire,” is home to 120 active volcanoes and experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity.