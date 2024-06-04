Sokoto state government has Flagg off the distribution of Medical equipment and other essential Medical consumables for onward distribution to all general hospitals across the state.

Speaking while flagging off the exercise at the Drugs and Medical Supplies Management Agency, the state Commissioner for Health, Hajiya Asabe Balarabe, said the equipment was provided by the state government in collaboration with development partners in an effort to address the shortage of such equipment in hospitals.

She explained that the initiative was a testament to the unwavering commitment to improving the health sector and the well-being of the state’s people.

She said this is because healthcare is a fundamental right and a cornerstone of a prosperous society, adding that the event marks a pivotal step towards enhancing the quality of healthcare services in the state.

The commissioner said the provision of the Medical supplies, ranging from advanced diagnostic tools will significantly boost the capacity of the health facilities in the state to deliver timely and effective healthcare services.

According to her, “The facilities would not only enhance the diagnostic and treatment capabilities of the healthcare providers but also ensure that patients receive the best possible care.

“Let me thank the Development partners for their sustained support which helped towards improving the healthcare system in the state.”

Speaking earlier, the Director General of Drugs and Medical Supplies Management Agency, Pharmacist Umar Attahiru, said the equipment consists of one X-ray machine, hand sanitizers, and oxygen machines, among others.

He said the distribution of the equipment came at a right time.

Commenting, the Executive Director of Hospital Services Management Board, Dr Bello Abubakar Attahiru, said that the equipment would no doubt assist in improving Healthcare services in the state.

Also speaking in their separate remarks, the Chief Medical Directors of Specialist Hospital Sokoto, Dr Attahiru Isah Sokoto, and of Orthopedic Hospital Wamakko, Dr Abdulkadir Jelani Mu’azu, both of which benefit from the gesture, assured of judicious utilization of the equipment for the realization of the set goals.