Yet-to-be-identified gunmen have killed a ward councillor in Onicha local government area of Ebonyi, Hon. Stanley Akpa Nwaeze and one Arinze Joshua Ugochukwu.

Tribune Online gathered that the incident occurred on Monday, June 3 in Isu community three days after the APC local government primaries.

Ugochukwu, a native of Amagu Mgbom village in Isu community of the local government, was the LGA Coordinator of National Youth Council Of Nigeria (NYCN) and Secretary, Ebonyi State College of Education, Ikwo Alumni Association.

When contacted the two associations, they condemned the gruesome murder in strong terms and called on government and security agents to fish out the killers and bring them to justice.

Also, a man, Ifeanychukwu Eluu said; “I was with Arinze Joshua Ugochukwu recently. He told me about this great plans after his convocation at UNN that just took place last month”.

One of the ward councillors in the local government who did not want his name in print told our reporter that Arinze Joshua Ugochukwu came to see Stanley Akpa Nwaeze his friend in Enuagu and Stanley was seeing him off to Isu when they were killed.

He noted that no one knows what happened that led to their killing as there were no public activities in the area that Monday.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Joshua Ukandu said he was trying to reach the Divisional Police Officer of Onicha local government for confirmation as he was not around as at press time.

