Smugglers attack Customs officers in Ogun

Suspected smugglers, on Friday evening, attacked officers of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogun Command 1, while on duty leaving one critically injured.

In a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer, Ogun Command 1, Abdullahi Maiwada, the officers on a tip-off went on patrol to Ilashe village in Ipokia Local Government Area of the state and intercepted 35 bags of smuggled parboiled rice of 50kg each.

The bags of rice, according to Maiwada, were brought in on a convoy of motorcycle, also known as Okada.

The smugglers, it was reported mobilised themselves in large numbers and thereafter launched an attack on officers who are performing their lawful duties, with various weapons.

One of the officers, identified as Chidi Johnson, an Assistant Superintendent, was mercilessly macheted with deep cuts all over his body.

The officer was taken to a health faculty for treatment.

Maiwada noted that the smugglers passed through illegal routes to the border to perpetuate the act of economic sabotage.

He added that five persons have been arrested in connection with the incident and were said to be undergoing interrogation.

The statement reads, “At about 1930hours on Friday 8th May 2020, Officers and Men of Nigeria Customs Service Ogun I Command went on information patrol to Ilashe village in Ipokia Local Government Area of Ogun State.

“During operation, they Intercepted thirty-five (35) bags of smuggled parboiled rice of 50kg each ferried by a convoy of motorcyclists (popularly known as okada).

“On their way out of the area, the diehard smugglers mobilised themselves in an overwhelming number, launching a vicious attack with assorted weapons on Officers performing their lawful duties.

“In an effort to repel the attack and avoid bloodshed, one officer of the Customs, Assistant Superintendent Chidi Johnson was brutally macheted, sustaining deep cuts in various parts of his body.”

The Customs PRO frowned at the flagrant disobedience of the lockdown order in the state by the smugglers, saying their actions could jeopardized the health and economic well being of other Nigerians.

He said “We find it unfortunate and strange, that the daredevil smugglers who have no regards for laws of the land or the disease ravaging the global community resorted to crossing the border through illegal routes to perpetrate such nefarious activities in total disregard of the health and economic well being of Nigerians.

“Principally, we seize this opportunity to enjoin the faceless unpatriotic smuggling cartels to stop using uninformed youths as cannon fodders in their nefarious trade.

“We challenge them to bring their own biological children to attack personnel of the Service and have a taste of the consequences of such act.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Lagos Will Not Hesitate To Review Easing Of Lockdown If… ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday warned that the state government will not hesitate to review the terms of easing of lockdown currently in operation if it continues to see evidence that Lagosians are determined to flout the rules… Read full story

Agency Arrests LG Chairman For Allegedly Sharing Palliatives To Police, DSS, Others

Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption (PCAC) has arrested Kumbotso Local Government Council Chairman, Alhaji Kabiru Ado Panshekara over alleged abuse of power in the distribution of government palliatives in his local government… Read full story

Journalist Tests Positive For COVID-19 In Bauchi

A journalist working in Bauchi State has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the state’s deputy governor, Mr Baba Tela, announced on Saturday. Tela, who is also the chairman of the Bauchi State Task Force on COVID-19 and Lassa fever, made the announcement at a news conference at Government House in Bauchi… Read full story

Yoruba, Biafra UNPO Membership: Risk Of Nigeria Breaking Up Now Higher

Concerns over the risk of Nigeria breaking up with some ethnic nationalities pulling out of the union appear to have been heightened with the admission of the Yoruba and Igbo nations into the Unrepresented Nations and Peoples Organisation (UNPO)… Read full story

Latter-Days Saints Refutes Claim Church Refunding Tithes To Members

Contrary to the news doing the rounds that the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Days Saints, has concluded plans to refund the total amount of money paid as tithe in the last three years to members across the world to cushion the effect of the coronavirus pandemic, the church has debunked the news as well as described it as fake… Read full story

COVID-19: 160 Stranded Nigerians Depart U.S For Abuja

The first batch of Nigerians stranded in the United States due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic are on their way back home. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 160 Nigerians, including eight infants, made the first batch of evacuees… Read full story

Police, NSCDC Officers Beat Up Soldier For Refusing To Wear Face Mask

A combined team of men of policemen and men of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSDC) beat up a soldier in Benin on Saturday after he allegedly refused to wear a face mask. The incident happened between 1 pm and 1:30 pm at the popular Lagos Street/Oba Market Street junction in downtown Benin… Read full story

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE