Six ways for an introvert to socialise

Only a few people socialise and make new friends due to their nature and personalities.

Interacting with people around you can be so hard, especially if you are an introvert. Extroverts find it very easy to communicate with people and make new friends.

As an introvert, it is not a crime to be silent. You don’t have to feel bad for being wired that way. Just be assured that you can still make new friends and still maintain your space.

This article will guide you and be of help to you in learning how to socialise and make new friends.

1. Don’t be shy when approaching people first

Being shy is one of the hindrances to socialising. Introverts are usually shy and feel reluctant to approach people most times.

Start up a conversation confidently with people and make them feel comfortable to share their views with you. It is okay to have social anxiety, but the best way to overcome this is to speak to people. The more you communicate with people, the more comfortable you will be.

2. Avoid staying indoors too much

You need to know that new friends won’t come knocking at your door unless you go out to meet them. Attend gatherings that would enable you to socialise with responsible people.

You might feel you can get friends on social media, but you need nearby friends too.

3. Take it a step at a time

Taking huge steps in interacting with people can stress you. Try talking to people around you. You can start by talking to shop attendants or people you meet in a cab. The more you communicate in a simple way, the better you get.

4. Compliment people

Complimenting people is an amazing way to socialise as an introvert. You get noticed through this. Say nice things about the people you meet at work, on a picnic, or at any gathering. This is a good conversation starter. You make the person feel good about themselves. You can go ahead to ask them how they got the nice outfit, shoes, and the other things you see on them.





5. Hangout with your friends and their friends

Go out on dates, to picnics, or get together with your friends. Through this, you get to meet new friends through your friends. Attend responsible parties, weddings, and social gatherings once in a while. You can also render help at any party if you feel bored.

6. Take up responsibilities or jobs that will improve your social skills

Most introverts don’t want a job that forces them to interact with people. They find it hard to meet you with targets that come with their job responsibility.

However, this is the best way to learn fast and helps you connect faster with people. Take jobs that will make you speak in public regularly.

