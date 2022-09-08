Six gestures that make a partner feel appreciated

You do not need fancy vacations or public declarations of adoration to show your partner you appreciate them. John Van Epp, PhD, a therapist, author of “How to Avoid Falling in Love with a Jerk”, and founder of “Love Thinks,” says, “It’s not the big things that make a marriage great, but rather the random acts of kindness that follow the golden rule of relationships: Do unto your partner as your partner would like you to do.”

From leaving love notes around the house to keeping the best snacks stocked. Here are some gestures that will make your partner feel appreciated.

1. Check on them

Make it a point of duty to wish them a good morning and a good night. As a couple, you are doing life together. You should start and end the day right.

You can also call them during the day if you are away from each other and ask them how their day has been. A call might be more thoughtful than a text. This will make them feel more cared for.

2. Being thoughtful and affectionate

You should be passionate with your partner and talk to them in a way that will make them feel desired and wanted. After all, he/she is all yours. Do not ignore their messages or calls, but reply or call back as soon as you can.

Lovingly correct them and tell them when they do something wrong instead of holding a grudge against them. Ignoring issues will only pile them up and ruin your love.

3. Prioritising them

Make time to spend with your partner, even for a little while, despite your busy schedule. Bonding time is equally important in a relationship just as making time for work.

4. Being transparent with them

Try as much as possible to open up to your partner about the difficult things that you are going through instead of letting them find out for themselves or from third parties. This will automatically earn you the trust of your significant other.

Also, tell them about your plans so that they can adjust themselves to your plans. Share with them your success and also your failures, because you are life partners. Whatever affects you affects them as well.

5. Showing gratitude





Appreciate the many things they do for you. Do not always highlight and complain about the few areas in which they fall short. Always take notice when they go out of their way to please you.

6. Not allowing a third party in your relationship

You must value your parents, family, and friends, but you should not let them get in the way of your love life. They might be enemies of progress if you allow them to feed you with information about your partner, which might end up in divorce or heartbreak.

