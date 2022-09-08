Five common fruits to help you get rid of belly fat

Weight loss is a time-consuming process in most cases, especially if you are aiming for a sustainable weight-loss plan. Losing weight is no easy feat. The journey could prove to be an overwhelming one for many, especially when the results are not quick.

Moreover, it is worthy of note that each body takes its own time to process and adapt to changes. Therefore, if you are looking to lose weight, it is advised that you start with wise choices. Your diet plays a major role in weight management. It can make or break your fitness goals. Eating fruits may prove to be a game-changer of sorts. Fruits are not only stuffed with vital antioxidants and minerals, but they could also help burn belly fat naturally.

Studies have shown that fruits do not only help with better and proper digestion of food, but they also aid in balancing blood sugar which usually helps in burning belly fat, and weight loss.

According to foodndtv.com, here are some fruits that will help you get rid of belly fat.

1. Tomato

Tomatoes tend to stimulate the production of the amino acid called carnitine, which is an organic molecule that is known to play a crucial role in the regulation of fatty acid and energy metabolism. The tangy goodness of tomatoes may do wonders to cut your belly fat.

Tomatoes have high fibre content and are also enriched with a compound known as 9-oxo-ODA which helps decrease lipids in blood and ensure healthy weight loss.

2. Apple

Apples are particularly rich in pectin, a fibre that breaks down slowly. Fresh apples are packed with healthy flavonoids and fibre that may help burn belly fat. The fibres present in apples promote satiety. If you feel full, you will naturally binge less. Apples are also very low in calories and sugar content, which makes them an ideal bet for weight loss.

3. Guava

Guava is another fruit that will help you get rid of belly fat. This green fruit is one of the most loved winter fruits of all time. It is loaded with dietary fibres, which helps keep you satiated and prevents bingeing.

The glycaemic index or GI value of guava is also very low, which enables the slow release of sugar in the bloodstream. This promotes better insulin activity and weight management too.

4. Pineapple

Pineapple is a nutrient-rich fruit containing vitamin C, manganese, thiamine, copper, fibre, and vitamin B-6. Pineapples can flatten your tummy, prevent stomach distention, and help your body burn a few extra calories.





Additionally, the fruit contains one very important enzyme: bromelain, which is found in the stem and within the juice of a pineapple. This enzyme metabolises protein, contributing to some health benefits, including a flatter abdomen.

5. Watermelon

When you’re trying to get rid of belly fat, low-calorie foods that fill you up, such as watermelon, can aid your weight loss efforts. Although watermelon’s direct effects on losing belly fat are not very popular, it still doesn’t change the fact that the fruit makes a healthy addition to a weight loss plan.

