No fewer than six people have been confirmed dead in a lone fatal crash that occurred on Friday, in Gombe metropolis.

According to a RTC FIR from RS 3.2 Gombe Sector Command of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC), 17 people, all males were involved in the fatal crash out of which 11 were variously injured.

The type of injury included fracture, head injury and bruises while the probable cause of the crash was dangerous driving (DGD).

According to the FRSC, the accident occurred around 11:24hrs, while the FRSC emergency response team was contacted at 11:46hrs and arrived at the scene for rescue around 11:54hrs

The accident which occurred at Jekadafari, behind the Specialist Hospital, Gombe Township, involved a white DAF trailer used for commercial purposes with registration number, GME 74 XT.

“All the injured casualties were rushed to the Specialist Hospital, Gombe and Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe for further medical attention while the dead were deposited at the Specialist Hospital Mortuary just as the Vehicle involved and all other items were handed over to MTD Police at the at the scene by personnel of the FRSC,” the FRSC disclosed.

Gombe FRSC Sector Commander, Felix Theman, who confirmed the fatal crash, said that the trailer was carrying 27 cows with some young men seated on top of its body.

He explained that the road on which the fatal crash occurred was too small in width as it was not built for trailer and lorries, yet, they take delight in plying it in spite of the many bends.

He said that the young men clinched to the body of the trailer will always be shouting, hailing the driver who, while trying to impress them, drove dangerously and lost control at the bend leading to the crash.

Felix Theman assured that the Command will arrange for a special session with stakeholders in the business of trailer driving to sensitize them on the need to be cautious while driving such articulated vehicles.

He also said that there is the need to stop allowing young men from dangerously driving such heavy duty and articulated vehicles within the Gombe metropolis in order to minimise fatal crashes.

