The Bishop Owo Anglican Diocese, Rt. Rev Stephen Fagbemi, on Friday led the leadership and members of the Church to the residence of the late former Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Speaking on behalf of the leadership of the church, Bishop Fagbemi, said Akeredolu was not just a governor but a visionary leader who was passionate about the things of God.

According to him, Akeredolu has left a vacuum which will be difficult to fill in the Diocese, the state and the nation at large and prayed God to grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Responding on behalf of the family, the deceased younger brother, Prof. Akeredolu, appreciated the Bishop and entire Diocese of Owo Anglican Communion for their love and support during the trying period and asked that the Church continue to remember the family in prayer.

Earlier, the Church has issued a statement describing the death of the late Akeredolu as a great loss to the Church of Nigeria (the Anglican Communion) especially the Diocese of Owo, Ondo State and Nigeria as a whole.

In the statement signed by the Public Relations Officer, Owo Anglican Diocese, Basorun Banjo Abitogun, on behalf of the Bishop of Owo Anglican Diocese, Dr Stephen Ayodeji Fagbemi, said Akeredolu as a committed member of the Diocese.

According to him, Akeredolu, until his death was the Chancellor of the Diocese, describing him as a devoted Christian and a commited Anglican who was never ashamed to declare his faith in the crucified Lord, as a faithful soldier in obedience to his baptismal vow.

Bishop Fagbemi said “Chancellor Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu impacted the diocese so much and that members of the Diocese will remember him for his legacy of compassion, justice, and progress, which will linger in their hearts for generations to come.

” The diocese will always celebrate him and thank God for who he was and all that he stood for in the diocese”

The Bishop therefore enjoined all, to keep praying for the entire Akeredolu family, the Diocese of Owo (Anglican Communion), and Ondo State in general.

Bishop Fagbemi also prayed God to grant the Diocesan Chancellor’s soul eternal rest, saying “Blessed are the dead who die in the Lord from now on. Blessed indeed, says the Spirit, that they may rest from their labours, for their deeds follow them.”(Rev. 14:13).

