Sit-at-home: Imo Police command warns criminal elements to steer clear

The Imo State Police Command has advised criminal elements who may want to disturb the peace in the state to steer clear of public space or write their will before stepping out.

In a statement issued in Owerri on Friday and endorsed by the Police Public Relations Officer of the Police Command, SP Bala Elkana, the Command said it was battle-ready to deal decisively with hoodlums and criminal elements in line with the law.

This warning was coming on the heels of the sit- at home order issued by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, to residents of Imo State, on 30 and 31, May 2021, to mark the Biafran Remembrance Day.

The Command advised parents and guardians to also strongly advise and monitor the movement of their children and wards throughout the period and beyond.

To the members of the public, the Police Command appealed to them to always offer useful information to the command for easy operation to ensure peace.

Elkana assured the citizens of the state of their safety with watertight security in place.

The PPRO said that the inciting messages by the misguided elements were targeted towards creating fear and panic in the minds of patriotic and law-abiding citizens of the State, adding that the hoodlums were looking for opportunities to loot and steal from unsuspecting members of the public.

SP Elkana reminded the people of Imo State that adequate security arrangements had been put in place to guarantee their safety.

According to him, the Police in collaboration with other security agencies in the state had massively deployed its resources and Special Forces to provide watertight security across the State.

The Police Spokesman advised members of the public to go about their lawful businesses without fear and never succumb to cheap blackmail and threats from criminal elements who cannot defeat the collective will of the people.

