Sirika promises to settle outstanding labour issues

NIgeria’s Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, has expressed his determination to resolve all outstanding industrial relations matters within the shortest time possible.

Sirika, who spoke at the 2022 Annual Joint Consultative and Negotiating Council (JCNC) retreat in Calabar commended the unions for what he called display of commitment and patriotism by suspending the recent industrial action

Sirika, represented by the Director of Human Resources in the ministry, Shehu Dogo, said the adoption of automation systems had fundamentally raised personnel management in workplace and boost productivity while he noted that all over the world, that automaton process in contemporary public and private organizations had been adopted, making it norm and culture.

Sirika said the aviation sector of the nation’s economy was set to spearhead and deepen adoption of automation in its agencies with a view to raising work standards among aviation workers and enhance revenue generation in all revenue generating agencies under the supervision of the ministry

He commended the JCNC for sustaining the the noble initiative also various aviation unions in the industry for identifying with the Joint Aviation Trade Unions’ Forum -JATUF

He expressed hope that the depth of knowledge and experiences shared among the resource persons and participants will enhance future engagements with management of government and private organisations in the struggle for improved welfare in workplace.





The Chairman of the JCNC, Comrade Hector Nnadi in his address said the retreat which attracted over 80 participants was organized to examine the way forward in sustaining industrial harmony in the workplace and growth of the aviation industry.

Nnadi also said retreat was an Avenue to take appraisal of the unions strategy in negotiating for the welfare of aviation workers and better workplace environment.

According to Nnadi, it was time for the unions to tell themselves the truth in view of happenings in the industry as it relates to industrial relations issue such as strike, protests viz a vis global labour best practices in view of the apparent fact that aviation is global.

He said the retreat provided the opportunity to look at how the labour leaders as strategic social partners to management of both government and private sectors could through synergy and technology help to improve the system(s) that survive us and the working class without destroying it

According to him, though the time for the retreat was short but it was agreed that labour leaders should come together to take an overview of the sector especially automation, how personnel performance can help drive some of the new policies and how unions can also engage authorities strategically.